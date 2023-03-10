Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LAST NIGHT AT THE ODYSSEY to Debut Off-Broadway in the New York Theater Festival

Last Night at the Odyssey will run at the Clemente Theatre from May 25th to May 28th.

Mar. 10, 2023  
Last Night at the Odyssey will Debut Off-Broadway in May!

What if you could travel back in time to the 1980s and experience the vibrant club culture of LA's Studio 54-inspired scene? Last Night at the Odyssey, the latest play from 20-year-old playwright and director Adeline Jackson, takes you on a thrilling journey through the eyes of a group of young adults who find solace and belonging in a club called The Odyssey. But when their sanctuary is threatened by the revocation of their dance license and an act of arson, they must band together to fight for what they believe in. This powerful story is a tribute to the legacy of the 80s club culture and the enduring importance of community.

Don't miss this Off-Broadway debut, part of the New York Theater Festival this May, and discover the magic of Last Night at the Odyssey. Director Adeline Jackson and Producer Nathan Conlan have assembled a 16-person cast and creative team, all undergraduate students, who will be making their Off-Broadway debut. The play explores the universal themes of friendship, resilience, sexuality, the AIDS epidemic, familial relationships, and its enduring legacy as a group of young adults navigate the challenges of life in 1980s Los Angeles.

Last Night at the Odyssey will run at the Clemente Theatre from May 25th to May 28th. May 25 @ 9 PM - Thursday May 27 @ 12 PM - Saturday May 28 @ 8:30 PM - Sunday Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online. Purchase Tickets Last Night at the Odyssey is more than just a play; it's an emotional journey that will leave you feeling inspired and empowered.

This powerful story of friendship, resilience, and acceptance is a testament to the human spirit and will resonate with anyone who has ever fought for something they believe in. You don't want to miss out on this incredible experience! Witness the grand debut of this phenomenal production and be a part of history in the making. Come and be moved by the passion and dedication of the talented cast and creative team. This is your chance to witness a story that needs to be told, a story that will stay with you long after the final curtain call. Don't wait, join us for this unforgettable journey and see for yourself why Last Night at the Odyssey is destined for greatness. Let's make this debut one for the books!




