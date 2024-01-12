Krysta Rodriguez Joins Lineup For Launch Event To Announce Out Of The Box Theatrics' 2024-2025 Season

The event is set to take place on January 29.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

Out of the Box Theatrics has announced that Krysta Rodriguez (Broadway: Spring Awakening, Into the Woods) has joined the lineup for OOTB's January 29 launch event, announcing the 2024-2025 mainstage productions and additional programming for the company's new home at 154 Christopher Street (formerly the New Ohio Theatre). 
 
The event, hosted by Michael Urie, will feature excerpts from all three of OOTB's mainstage productions and Building the Box staged reading series. In addition to Urie and Rodriguez, the evening will include performances and appearances by Marc Kudisch, Marina Kondo, Michael John LaChiusa, Brenda Braxton, Lou Liberatore, Nasia Thomas, Nicholas Edwards, Jason Michael Webb, Cynthia Meng, Joey Caverly, Andrew Morrill, Chris Ogren, Ryan Spahn, Beth Malone, Emily Saliers, Shelli Pentimall Bookler, Emilio Ramos, Adam Rothenberg, Nathaniel Claridad, Mary Ann Stratton, Sheri Barber, Mallory Portnoy, Dana Scurlock, and Jack DiFalco

OOTB will also revisit its beloved digital production of The Last Five Years with a live performance selection performed by Nicholas Edwards, Nasia Thomas, and Jason Michael Webb.

Cocktail hour will be from 7:00-8:00 PM, with performances from 8:00-9:30 PM, followed by post-performance cocktails. 

OOTB's 2024-2025 season will also feature monthly community events, partnerships in residence, educational workshops, and the company's popular cabaret series Broadway at the 154. 

Tickets for OOTB's January 29 Launch Event are available at Ovation Tix.




