Kristy Cates Returns to Cast of THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES For Final Performances

On Sunday June 16th, The Marvelous Wonderettes, currently playing Off-Broadway at Theatre Row, will take its final bow. The show had initially ended its three year run in January, but returned for Sunday performances shortly thereafter. Returning for the final performances as Missy Miller is Kristy Cates (Wicked, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Finding Neverland); who starred in the show in 2016. The final cast also includes Kristen Alderson (Emmy Winner, One Life to Live) as Cindy Lou, Michelle Dowdy (Broadway's Hairspray) as Betty Jean, Amy Hillner Larsen (First National and RCCL Hairspray) as Suzy, and Amy Toporek in her Off-Bway debut as the "Wonderstudy".

The Off-Broadway revival began previews on March 23, 2016 with an official opening on April 28, 2016. In its 3 years the show has welcomed some marvelous ladies to the cast including: Diana DeGarmo, Christina Bianco, Jenna Leigh Green, Sally Schwab, Laura Woyasz, Maggie McDowell, Ryann Redmond, Meg Lanzarone, Brie Cassil, Carly Sakolove, Halle Morse, Angelica Salem, Marissa Rosen, Mackenzie Barman, Tricia Tanguy, Amanda Lopez, and Caitlin Donohue.

The Marvelous Wonderettes takes a cotton-candied colored musical trip down memory lane to the 1958 Springfield High School prom where we meet "The Wonderettes", four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! We experience their lives and loves from prom night to their 10 year reunion as told through more than 20 chart topping hits of the era!

Created, written, and originally directed by Roger Bean, the previous New York production played at the West Side Theatre from September 2008 to January 2010. As a regional favorite, there have been countless productions all over the world and two sequels, The Marvelous Wonderettes: Caps & Gowns and Winter Wonderettes.

Produced by Tom D'Angora, who is currently the producer of the long running hits NEWSical the Musical and Naked Boys Singing, which will continue to run in rep at The Kirk Theatre. The show is directed by Michael and Tom D'Angora, and a creative team that includes The Marvelous Wonderettes original costume designer, Tony nominee Bobby Pearce (Broadway's Taboo). Alex Ringler (who has appeared on Broadway in the revivals of West Side Story and A Chorus Line) choreographed and Benjamin Rauhala serves as music director. Rounding out the company are Billy Davis (sets), Lois Catanzaro (lights), Jen Bullock (wigs), Marty Thomas (wig supervisor), Brendan McCann (props), and Krystal Roccaro (stage manager).

The Marvelous Wonderettes plays Sundays at 3:00. Tickets can be purchased at The Theatre Row box office or through Telecharge.com. For groups contact 212-889-4300 or 800-331-0472. The Kirk at Theatre Row is located at 410 W 42nd St off of 9th Ave. Visit www.TheMarvelousWonderettes.com for further information.





