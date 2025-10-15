Kiera Moran’s LIKEWISE Returns Off-Broadway At The Theater Center This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a sold-out run at the New York Theater Festival in January, Kiera Moran’s biting new play LIKEWISE will return to the New York stage this fall as part of The Theater Center’s Fall 2025 Incubator Festival. Performances will take place on October 27, November 10, and November 14 at the Jerry Orbach Theater.

Written by and starring Moran, LIKEWISE explores the uneasy dance between honesty and self-protection through the lens of a young woman and her therapist. The production will be directed by Hadassa Garfein and stage-managed by Vincent Langan.

Two members of the original New York Theater Festival cast will reprise their roles: Kiera Moran returns as Joey, and April Schwartz as Erica, her therapist. Joining them are Phoebe Golfinos as Callie and Ian Hubbard as Jake.

The 80-minute production will have three performances only at the Jerry Orbach Theater, located within The Theater Center. Tickets are on sale now.