Kerry Conte, Ali Ewoldt & More to Star in A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES at Irish Repertory Theatre

Irish Repertory Theatre has announced casting for the return of Irish Rep holiday favorite A Child's Christmas in Wales by Dylan Thomas (Under Milk Wood) and adapted & directed by Charlotte Moore (The Streets of New York). Featuring music supervision by John Bell (Into the Woods, Meet Me in St. Louis) and musical direction by David Hancock Turner (The Butcher Boy), A Child's Christmas in Wales will begin performances on December 1, 2022, at Irish Repertory Theatre (132 West 22nd Street) on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage, with an opening night set for December 8, and will run through December 31, 2022.

The cast of A Child's Christmas in Wales will include Kerry Conte (The Butcher Boy), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), Jay Aubrey Jones (Meet Me in St. Louis), Kylie Kuioka (Meet Me in St. Louis), Dan Macke (The Butcher Boy) and Ashley Robinson (Meet Me in St. Louis). Emma Camp (The Butcher Boy) and Reed Lancaster (Les Misérables) will serve as understudies.

A Child's Christmas in Wales will feature costume design by David Toser (The O'Casey Cycle) and lighting design by Michael Gottlieb (The O'Casey Cycle). Pamela Brusoski (The Streets of New York) is the Production Stage Manager and Rebecca C. Monroe (The Emperor Jones) is the Assistant Stage Manager.

This December, Irish Rep offers up the sixth special return of its joyous holiday classic, Dylan Thomas's iconic A Child's Christmas in Wales. Charlotte Moore's musical adaptation of this "never to be forgotten day at the end of the unremembered year" features heartwarming contemporary and traditional Christmas music interwoven with the popular story of that snowy Christmas Day in Wales.

The New York Times described this production as "a cavalcade of imagery and sensation ... the descriptions of treats and toys are evocative [and] the carols appealingly sung. This sweet show conjures up plenty of goodwill toward men." And the Wall Street Journal called it "irresistible...It warms the heart like a blazing Yule log."

Charlotte Moore premiered this adaptation in 2002 as part of A Celtic Christmas. The Associated Press said of a subsequent run in 2010, that the production "leave[s] the audience feeling as though they're tucked inside a cozy, musical snow globe." The production was revived, by popular demand, for the 2011, 2015, and 2018 holiday seasons.

The performance schedule for A Child's Christmas in Wales is as follows: Wednesdays at 2pm and 7pm; Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 2pm and 7pm; Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions: there will be no performances on Saturday December 24 and Sunday December 25. There is no evening performance on Sunday December 31. There are additional performances on Monday December 19 at 7pm; Tuesday December 20 at 2pm & 7pm, Tuesday December 27 at 7pm; and Friday December 30 at 2pm & 7pm.

Tickets to A Child's Christmas in Wales begin at $45 and are available now through Irish Rep's box office at 212-727-2737 or online at www.irishrep.org.

ABOUT IRISH REPERTORY THEATRE

IRISH REPERTORY THEATRE, co-founded by Producing Director Ciarán O'Reilly and Artistic Director Charlotte Moore, is now in its 33rd season after first opening its doors in September 1988 with Sean O'Casey's The Plough and the Stars. Irish Rep is currently the only year-round theatre company in New York City devoted to bringing Irish and Irish American works to the stage. Recognized with the Jujamcyn Theatres Award, a special Drama Desk Award for "Excellence in Presenting Distinguished Irish Drama," an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Achievement, and the Lucille Lortel Award for "Outstanding Body of Work," Irish Rep celebrates the very best in Irish theatre, from the masters to the new generation of Irish and Irish American writers who are transforming the stage. Nearly 50,000 audience members annually attend productions at Irish Rep's theatre located in the heart of New York's Off-Broadway community. Once here, they witness Irish Rep's engaging perspective on the Irish and their unique contributions to the world of drama.