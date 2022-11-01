Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kerry Conte, Ali Ewoldt & More to Star in A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES at Irish Repertory Theatre

Kerry Conte, Ali Ewoldt & More to Star in A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES at Irish Repertory Theatre

A Child’s Christmas in Wales will begin performances on December 1, 2022 with an opening night set for December 8, and will run through December 31, 2022.

Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 01, 2022  

Irish Repertory Theatre has announced casting for the return of Irish Rep holiday favorite A Child's Christmas in Wales by Dylan Thomas (Under Milk Wood) and adapted & directed by Charlotte Moore (The Streets of New York). Featuring music supervision by John Bell (Into the Woods, Meet Me in St. Louis) and musical direction by David Hancock Turner (The Butcher Boy), A Child's Christmas in Wales will begin performances on December 1, 2022, at Irish Repertory Theatre (132 West 22nd Street) on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage, with an opening night set for December 8, and will run through December 31, 2022.

The cast of A Child's Christmas in Wales will include Kerry Conte (The Butcher Boy), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), Jay Aubrey Jones (Meet Me in St. Louis), Kylie Kuioka (Meet Me in St. Louis), Dan Macke (The Butcher Boy) and Ashley Robinson (Meet Me in St. Louis). Emma Camp (The Butcher Boy) and Reed Lancaster (Les Misérables) will serve as understudies.

A Child's Christmas in Wales will feature costume design by David Toser (The O'Casey Cycle) and lighting design by Michael Gottlieb (The O'Casey Cycle). Pamela Brusoski (The Streets of New York) is the Production Stage Manager and Rebecca C. Monroe (The Emperor Jones) is the Assistant Stage Manager.

This December, Irish Rep offers up the sixth special return of its joyous holiday classic, Dylan Thomas's iconic A Child's Christmas in Wales. Charlotte Moore's musical adaptation of this "never to be forgotten day at the end of the unremembered year" features heartwarming contemporary and traditional Christmas music interwoven with the popular story of that snowy Christmas Day in Wales.

The New York Times described this production as "a cavalcade of imagery and sensation ... the descriptions of treats and toys are evocative [and] the carols appealingly sung. This sweet show conjures up plenty of goodwill toward men." And the Wall Street Journal called it "irresistible...It warms the heart like a blazing Yule log."

Charlotte Moore premiered this adaptation in 2002 as part of A Celtic Christmas. The Associated Press said of a subsequent run in 2010, that the production "leave[s] the audience feeling as though they're tucked inside a cozy, musical snow globe." The production was revived, by popular demand, for the 2011, 2015, and 2018 holiday seasons.

The performance schedule for A Child's Christmas in Wales is as follows: Wednesdays at 2pm and 7pm; Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 2pm and 7pm; Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions: there will be no performances on Saturday December 24 and Sunday December 25. There is no evening performance on Sunday December 31. There are additional performances on Monday December 19 at 7pm; Tuesday December 20 at 2pm & 7pm, Tuesday December 27 at 7pm; and Friday December 30 at 2pm & 7pm.

Tickets to A Child's Christmas in Wales begin at $45 and are available now through Irish Rep's box office at 212-727-2737 or online at www.irishrep.org.

ABOUT IRISH REPERTORY THEATRE

IRISH REPERTORY THEATRE, co-founded by Producing Director Ciarán O'Reilly and Artistic Director Charlotte Moore, is now in its 33rd season after first opening its doors in September 1988 with Sean O'Casey's The Plough and the Stars. Irish Rep is currently the only year-round theatre company in New York City devoted to bringing Irish and Irish American works to the stage. Recognized with the Jujamcyn Theatres Award, a special Drama Desk Award for "Excellence in Presenting Distinguished Irish Drama," an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Achievement, and the Lucille Lortel Award for "Outstanding Body of Work," Irish Rep celebrates the very best in Irish theatre, from the masters to the new generation of Irish and Irish American writers who are transforming the stage. Nearly 50,000 audience members annually attend productions at Irish Rep's theatre located in the heart of New York's Off-Broadway community. Once here, they witness Irish Rep's engaging perspective on the Irish and their unique contributions to the world of drama.




Photos: First Look at Madeline Sayet in WHERE WE BELONG at The Public Theater Photo
Photos: First Look at Madeline Sayet in WHERE WE BELONG at The Public Theater
The New York Premiere of WHERE WE BELONG, written and performed by Madeline Sayet and directed by Mei Ann Teo, is now running at The Public Theater through Sunday, November 27. Get a first look at photos here!
Special Offer: ONLY GOLD at MCC Theater Photo
Special Offer: ONLY GOLD at MCC Theater
Special Offer: ONLY GOLD world premiere limited run at MCC Theater! From the imagination of Tony Award-winning HAMILTON choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, featuring music by Bristish pop sensation Kate Nash and a book co-written by Ted Malawer, comes an electrifying theatrical dance musical.
Columbia School Of The Arts Presents THE SEA DOES NOT REACH NAPLES Photo
Columbia School Of The Arts Presents THE SEA DOES NOT REACH NAPLES
Columbia University School of the Arts will present Elena Vannoni's (Columbia MFA Directing Candidate 2023) production of The Sea Does Not Reach Naples. 
Photo: Josh Mostel & Richard Masur Celebrate Opening in TWO JEWS, TALKING Photo
Photo: Josh Mostel & Richard Masur Celebrate Opening in TWO JEWS, TALKING
There are two “new” Jews talking! Josh Mostel and Richard Masur are keeping the conversation going in Ed. Weinberger’s critically acclaimed Off- Broadway comedy Two Jews, Talking, directed by Dan Wackerman at Theatre at St. Clement’s. See the photo from Mostel and Masur's opening night here!

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at Madeline Sayet in WHERE WE BELONG at The Public TheaterPhotos: First Look at Madeline Sayet in WHERE WE BELONG at The Public Theater
November 1, 2022

The New York Premiere of WHERE WE BELONG, written and performed by Madeline Sayet and directed by Mei Ann Teo, is now running at The Public Theater through Sunday, November 27. Get a first look at photos here!
Columbia School Of The Arts Presents THE SEA DOES NOT REACH NAPLESColumbia School Of The Arts Presents THE SEA DOES NOT REACH NAPLES
November 1, 2022

Columbia University School of the Arts will present Elena Vannoni's (Columbia MFA Directing Candidate 2023) production of The Sea Does Not Reach Naples. 
Photo: Josh Mostel & Richard Masur Celebrate Opening in TWO JEWS, TALKINGPhoto: Josh Mostel & Richard Masur Celebrate Opening in TWO JEWS, TALKING
October 31, 2022

There are two “new” Jews talking! Josh Mostel and Richard Masur are keeping the conversation going in Ed. Weinberger’s critically acclaimed Off- Broadway comedy Two Jews, Talking, directed by Dan Wackerman at Theatre at St. Clement’s. See the photo from Mostel and Masur's opening night here!
Photos: First Look at Transport Group and NAATCO's A DELICATE BALANCEPhotos: First Look at Transport Group and NAATCO's A DELICATE BALANCE
October 31, 2022

Transport Group in partnership with National Asian American Theatre Company (NAATCO) is presenting Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance, directed by Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings III, at the Connelly Theater, 220 East 4 Street. The opening is set for Sunday, November 6 at 3pm. Get a first look at photos here!
FRIGID New York to Present Limited Engagement of Radiotheatre's THE HAUNTING OF 85 EAST 4TH STREETFRIGID New York to Present Limited Engagement of Radiotheatre's THE HAUNTING OF 85 EAST 4TH STREET
October 31, 2022

FRIGID New York will present a special limited engagement of Radiotheatre's The Haunting of 85 East 4th Street at The Kraine Theater November 10-20.