Kathleen Chalfant, David Strathairn, Melissa Etheridge & More Nominated for 2022 United Solo Special Award

United Solo has announced the nominees for their thirteenth annual Special Award, presented each year to an outstanding solo performance that takes place outside of the festival. This year's nominees, selected by the United Solo Academy - an international group of theatre professionals from all corners of the industry - represent the rich spectrum of performances within the genre.

"These eight nominees prove that the art of solo performance is alive and thriving," says United Solo Founder and Artistic Director Omar Sangare. "Audiences are hungry for connection, and nothing connects like a single person with a compelling story."

The 2022 United Solo Special Award nominees are: Kathleen Chalfant in The Year of Magical Thinking, Melissa Etheridge in My Window-A Journey Through Life, Douglas McGrath in Everything's Fine, Dael Orlandersmith in Until the Flood, Chazz Palminteri in A Bronx Tale at Town Hall, David Strathairn in Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski, Cecily Strong in The Search for Intelligent Life in the Universe, and Kathleen Turner in Finding My Voice.

This year's United Solo Special Award recipient will be announced at the United Solo Gala on November 20, 2022, at 7 p.m. at Theatre Row NYC. This year's winner will join illustrious past honorees such as Anna Deavere Smith (2010), Patti LuPone (2011), John Leguizamo (2012), Fiona Shaw (2013), Billy Crystal (2014), James Lecesne (2015), Staceyann Chin in collaboration with Cynthia Nixon (2016), Michael Moore (2017), Renée Taylor (2018), Aasif Mandvi (2019), Ian McKellen (2020), and Lee Roy Reams (2021).

Tickets for the United Solo Gala, as well as for other solo shows presented this season at Theatre Row, are now on sale and may be purchased by

visiting https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207086®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Funitedsolo.org%2Fshows%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1