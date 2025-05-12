Julio Torres To Make Off-Broadway Debut In COLOR THEORIES At Performance Space New York

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emmy-nominated, Peabody Award and WGA-winning writer, director, and performer Julio Torres is set to make his Off-Broadway debut in Color Theories, a new theatrical spectacle. Running September 3–21, 2025, at Performance Space New York (150 1st Ave, 4th Floor, Manhattan), this strictly limited engagement of 22 performances only will open on Wednesday, September 10.

Fresh from winning a 2025 Peabody Award for his HBO series Fantasmas, which the judges noted “doesn't so much defy categorization as much as it hopes to do away with categories altogether,” and hot on the heels of his directorial feature Problemista (in which he stars opposite Tilda Swinton), Color Theories finds Torres blending stand-up, design, and dream logic into a whimsical exploration of color, emotion, and identity that is equal parts comedy, theater, and art piece. He is joined by scenic designer Tommaso Ortino (Fantasmas).

Julio Torres commented, “I have some untested theories about colors that I'd like to explain via this multimedia, potentially synesthetic experience.”

Color Theories is produced by Boundary Road Productions (Chris Douglas & Christian Palomares) and co-presented by Performance Space New York.

Twenty-two performances of Color Theories will take place September 3–21, 2025, at Performance Space New York's Keith Haring Theater, located at 150 First Avenue, 4th floor in Manhattan. Critics are welcome as of Friday, September 5, for an opening on Wednesday, September 10. The performance schedule is Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm and 9:30pm, and Sundays at 5pm with an additional performance on Monday, September 8 at 7:30pm and no performance on Sunday, September 14. The anticipated running time is 70 minutes.

Tickets, which start at $59, can be purchased at www.color-theories.com.

About Julio Torres

Julio Torres is an Emmy-nominated, Peabody-winning and WGA-winning writer and comedian from El Salvador. Most recently, Torres wrote, directed, executive produced and starred in HBO's six-episode series Fantasmas, which premiered in June 2024. Executive produced by Dave McCary and Emma Stone via their Fruit Tree banner alongside Irony Point and 3 Arts Entertainment, the show earned two nominations at the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards for Best New Scripted Series and Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series as well as two nominations at the 2025 Gotham Television Awards for Breakthrough Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy Series. Fantasmas has also been awarded a 2025 Peabody Award in Entertainment.

Torres made his directorial feature film debut with A24's Problemista, which premiered at SXSW in March 2023 to high praise. Torres also wrote the film and starred alongside Tilda Swinton, Isabella Rosselini, and RZA. The film, produced by Emma Stone and Dave McCary via their Fruit Tree banner, was released in March 2024 and received two nominations at the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards: Best First Feature and Best First Screenplay.

Torres can be seen in both seasons of his HBO series Los Espookys, which he co-created with Fred Armisen and Ana Fabrega. A Spanish-language (with English subtitles) comedy, Los Espookys follows a group of friends who run a business orchestrating fake supernatural happenings for a series of peculiar clients. Both seasons were received with critical acclaim and season two was awarded a 2023 Peabody Award in Entertainment, GLAAD Award and Dorian Award, in addition to being named one of the New York Times' Best TV Shows of 2022.

In 2023, Torres released his first picture book, I Want to Be a Vase, from Simon & Schuster. Illustrated by animator and designer Julian Glander and inspired by Torres' first standup special, My Favorite Shapes, which was released on HBO in 2019; the book takes readers on an essential and visually stunning journey through the lives and intimate dramas of often-overlooked household appliances.

Torres received four Emmy nominations for his work on Saturday Night Live, on which he served as a writer from 2016 to 2021. In 2023, he was recognized as an honoree in TIME Magazine's TIME100 Next list, under the “artists” category. The annual list, inspired by the publication's flagship, TIME100, recognizes 100 rising individuals from across industries who are shaping the future of their fields and defining the next generation of leadership. He currently resides in Brooklyn, NY.

