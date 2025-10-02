Julio Torres' COLOR THEORIES Extends With Four Benefit Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Color Theories, the new theatrical spectacle by Emmy-nominated, Peabody Award and WGA-winning writer, director, and performer Julio Torres, has announced a final extension to October 10, 2025 with four additional benefit shows. This strictly limited engagement, which has sold out every performance, marks Torres' Off-Broadway debut, and continues at Performance Space New York (150 1st Ave, 4th Floor, Manhattan).

All tickets to the final performances — Oct 8 at 8pm, Oct 9 at 7pm & 9:30pm, and Oct 10 at 8pm — will be general admission and start at $45. A portion of proceeds will benefit Glasswing International, a nonprofit organization providing community-led education, health, and youth empowerment programs in Latin America and New York City. $45 rush tickets will also be available one hour prior to performance time. Tickets are now on sale at www.color-theories.com.

Celina de Sola, President and co-founder Glasswing International, said, “We're so thrilled to collaborate with Julio, who truly shows up—whether he's volunteering with our students at public schools in New York City, or raising support for our educational programs in Latin America. As a Salvadoran organization, it's such an honor for us at Glasswing to work with a fellow Salvadoran who shares a deep commitment to ensuring that young people can access opportunities and support, so they can also give back to their communities.”

Fresh from winning a 2025 Peabody Award for his HBO series Fantasmas, which the judges noted “doesn't so much defy categorization as much as it hopes to do away with categories altogether,” and hot on the heels of his directorial feature Problemista (in which he stars opposite Tilda Swinton), Color Theories finds Torres blending stand-up, design, and dream logic into a whimsical exploration of color, emotion, and identity that is equal parts comedy, theater, and art piece.

The creative team for Color Theories includes Tommaso Ortino (scenic designer), Muriel Parra (Costume Designer), Emmanuel Delgado (lighting designer), Christopher Darbassie (sound designer), Lia Ouyang Rusli (composer), André Azevedo Sweet (video & projections designer), Sam Levy (director of photography), Monkey Boys Productions (puppets and puppetry), and Jack Serio (artistic consultant).

Color Theories is produced by Boundary Road Productions (Chris Douglas & Christian Palomares) and co-presented by Performance Space New York.