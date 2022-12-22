Judge Andrew P. Napolitano Brings WHY IS THE GOVERNMENT IN MY SOUP? to Theater555 Next Year

Producer Eric Krebs will present Judge Andrew P. Napolitano in Why Is The Government In My Soup?," an evening of political humor and insight, for six (6) consecutive Monday nights, beginning Monday, January 9 (through Monday, February 13, 2023) at 7:30pm at Theater 555 (555 West 42nd Street). Tickets are $49 and may be obtained through www.theater555.com.

Join Judge Andrew P. Napolitano, former Fox News Senior Judicial Analyst, as he shares his thoughts - and opinions - on various topics including former President Trump and his crimes, Kanye West and hate speech, the NYC homeless and due process of law, Twitter and the freedom of speech, the FBI as a domestic surveillance agency, and the question "Why is the government in my soup?"

The evening will be directed by Eric Krebs with lighting design by Joan Racho-Jansen. All performances run 70 minutes and are followed by a public "talk back" with audience members.

"It certainly was a surprise to me to learn that the man who had been the Chief Legal Analyst at Fox News is a progressive on many issues, shares Producer Eric Krebs. "At the same time, I have learned that he is a very good, comic storyteller in addition to being a terrific intellectual guide to many areas of law. His take on issues of every major political controversary is always informative and surprising. Some of my best liberal friends have been entertained and greatly informed by Judge Napolitano."

Judge Napolitano, a graduate of Princeton University and the University of Notre Dame Law School, is a nationally recognized radio and television commentator and syndicated columnist, whose written works appear on dozens of websites and in numerous publications. He was the senior judicial analyst at Fox News from 1997 to 2021, where he logged 14,500 on-air appearances, and he served as a New Jersey Superior Court judge from 1987 to 1995, where he tried 150 jury trials, both criminal and civil. He was a visiting professor of law at Delaware, Seton Hall, and Brooklyn law schools. The Judge has written nine books on the U.S. Constitution, two of which were NY Times best sellers. He is nationally known for watching the government as it interferes with economic freedoms and personal liberties.