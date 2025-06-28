Joseph P. Krawczyk's THE GAP to be Presented at tthe Chain Theatre's Summer One-Act Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Theatre of Actors will present The Gap, written by Joseph P. Krawczyk, and directed by Eddie Lew.

The production will star Gus Ferrari, Julia Genoveva and Kevin Leonard. Performance Dates: July 13 at 2 pm; July 22 at 8:30 pm; July 30 at 8:30 pm.

Synopsis: The main character refuses to accept that change is inevitable. In the tradition of The Theater of the Absurd, he undergoes a surreal transformation when he enters an alternate dimension in the changing room of The Gap clothing store. Breaching the space-time continuum, he appears a number of times while trying to return to his wife, but she can’t see or hear him. She goes to the same clothing store year after year, hoping he will return. What follows next changes their lives forever.

