Jonathan Burke, Arielle Jacobs, Thom Sesma, and More Set For ContemporaryMusicalTheatre.com's Second Virtual Concert

Following the success of their first virtual concert this past April, ContemporaryMusicalTheatre.com is producing their second 70-minute virtual concert on Monday, August 3 at 7 PM (EST) in support of Black Theatre United.

Hosted by ContemporaryMusicalTheatre.com business partners, Laura Josepher and David Sisco, the concert will feature songs by Tom Gualtieri & David Sisco ("Draw the Circle Wide"), Timothy Huang (AMERICAN MORNING), Russ Kaplan & Sara Wordsworth (IN TRANSIT), Jaime Lozano (CHILDREN OF SALT), Divya Maus (THE MOLLYHOUSE), Nicky Phillips & Sarah Ziegler (IN BETWEEN), Alex Ratner (STONE AND SPARROW), Billy Recce (BALLOON BOY), and Andy Roninson (TAKE A TEN).

Performers will include: Jonathan Burke (THE INHERITANCE), Jordan Cole (SCHOOL OF ROCK), Florencia Cuenca (A NEVER ENDING LINE), Arielle Jacobs (ALADDIN), Doron JePaul Mitchell (TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD), Billy Recce (THE PERKS OF BEING A SNOWFLAKE), Jelani Remy (AIN'T TOO PROUD), Thom Sesma (SUPERHERO), and Aurelia Williams (IN TRANSIT).

The concert is free to attend but will raise money for Black Theatre United. Black Theatre United is a group of theater professionals from several different disciplines aligned to create change and support the transformation of a more equitable industry and world. Established actors, directors, writers, producers, crew members, and musicians United applying the principles of hard word to fight for and support equity and inclusion through civic minded initiatives with the goal of tearing down white supremacist ideologies. Their cornerstones of Awareness, Accountability, Advocacy, and Action are the roadmap. Their inaugural Event a Town Hall with the extraordinary Sherilyn Ifill challenged us all to civic engagement, sustainability and knowing history. Their next Town Hall featured Leader Stacey Abrams urging the importance of each citizen voice to effect change by being counted. So many events and opportunities for all us to join the fight for racial justice. It takes all of us! For more information please visit BlackTheatreUnited.com.

For over six years, ContemporaryMusicalTheatre.com has been the largest online database of contemporary musical theatre writers and songs. They represent over 180 writers and 600 songs, all searchable by voice and song type. Over 90% of the songs on the site are not published elsewhere, providing performers with well-crafted, under-performed repertoire. Since launching their e-commerce platform in 2016, owners David Sisco and Laura Josepher have doubled sheet music sales for their writers, who receive 100% of the profits from their sales (the only company to do this). The site offers 3-day, 1-month, and annual subscriptions in addition to institutional memberships. To find out more, click here.

To register for the concert, click here.

