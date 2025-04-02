John Douglas Thompson and Rocco Sisto Will Lead Red Bull Theater's OEDIPUS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Red Bull Theater has announced the cast for the next offering of Revelation Readings season: Sophocles’s OEDIPUS, translated by Timberlake Wertenbaker and adapted and directed by Carey Perloff. This event will premiere live in-person, for two performances only, on Sunday April 27th and Monday April 28th, both at 7:30pm, at Sheen Center Frank Shiner Theater (18 Bleecker Street, between Mott and Elizabeth Streets).

How long must a man endure punishment for a crime he was fated to commit? Carey Perloff's gripping new adaptation fuses Oedipus Tyrannos and Oedipus at Colonus into an extraordinary new look at one of the most elemental tales of power, justice, family and revenge, as the aged Oedipus nears his death and attempts to rewrite his bloody past. Featuring a translation by acclaimed playwright Timberlake Wertenbaker and original music by David Coulter, this Oedipus asks whether we can ever leave the past behind as we reckon with an unsettled present and a dangerous future.

Mr. Berger says “all of us at Red Bull Theater couldn’t be more thrilled to share this workshop presentation of Oedipus with the great American classical actor John Douglas Thompson in the title role directed by one of our most distinguished directors, Carey Perloff, and adapted by the world renowned playwright Timberlake Wertenbaker, continuing our exploration of Greek tragedy. There are only a few tickets left for this powerful examination and dramatic exploration of these two world classics in one evening featuring some of the finest actors in New York.”

