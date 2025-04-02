John Douglas Thompson and Rocco Sisto Will Lead Red Bull Theater's OEDIPUS

This event will premiere live in-person, for two performances only, on Sunday April 27th and Monday April 28th, both at 7:30pm.
Red Bull Theater has announced the cast for the next offering of Revelation Readings season: Sophocles’s OEDIPUS, translated by Timberlake Wertenbaker and adapted and directed by Carey Perloff. This event will premiere live in-person, for two performances only, on Sunday April 27th and Monday April 28th, both at 7:30pm, at Sheen Center Frank Shiner Theater (18 Bleecker Street, between Mott and Elizabeth Streets).
How long must a man endure punishment for a crime he was fated to commit? Carey Perloff's gripping new adaptation fuses Oedipus Tyrannos and Oedipus at Colonus into an extraordinary new look at one of the most elemental tales of power, justice, family and revenge, as the aged Oedipus nears his death and attempts to rewrite his bloody past. Featuring a translation by acclaimed playwright Timberlake Wertenbaker and original music by David Coulter, this Oedipus asks whether we can ever leave the past behind as we reckon with an unsettled present and a dangerous future.
Mr. Berger says “all of us at Red Bull Theater couldn’t be more thrilled to share this workshop presentation of Oedipus with the great American classical actor John Douglas Thompson in the title role directed by one of our most distinguished directors, Carey Perloff, and adapted by the world renowned playwright Timberlake Wertenbaker, continuing our exploration of Greek tragedy. There are only a few tickets left for this powerful examination and dramatic exploration of these two world classics in one evening featuring some of the finest actors in New York.”
The cast will feature Isabel Arraiza (RBT: The Rover, Antony & Cleopatra; The Merchant of Venice - TFANA, Julius Caesar - Public Theater/Delacorte); Teagle F. Bougere (Broadway: The Crucible, A Raisin in the Sun - Outer Critics Circle nomination, The Tempest; Off-Broadway: DEBATE: Baldwin vs Buckley - american vicarious; The New Englanders [Audelco Award] - Manhattan Theatre Club; Coriolanus, Julius Caesar, Macbeth - Public Theater); Nike Imoru (Red Bull Theater debut); Rocco Sisto (Red Bull Theater: Loot, 'Tis Pity She's a Whore, The Honest Whore, Volpone, The Miser; Broadway: Seminar, To Be or Not to Be, Amadeus, A Month in the Country, The Comedy of Errors; Julius Caesar - Theatre for a New Audience/Oregon Shakespeare Festival; Measure for Measure - Theatre for a New Audience; The Light Years - Playwrights Horizons; Obie Award for Sustained Excellence of Performance); Rebecca S’Manga Frank (Red Bull Theater: Coriolanus, The Rover; At the Wedding - Lincoln Center Theater); Chauncy Thomas (Red Bull Theater: The Beast of Hungary; Off-Broadway: LaBute New Theater Festival - 59E59 Theater; To Kill a Mockingbird - Bay Street Theatre); John Douglas Thompson (Red Bull Theater: Titus Andronicus, Antony and Cleopatra, The Spanish Tragedy, and Women Beware Women; Broadway: King Lear with Glenda Jackson; Julius Caesar opposite Denzel Washington; Cyrano de Bergerac with Kevin Kline; the revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel; A Time to Kill based on the novel by John Grisham; and August Wilson’s Jitney, for which he received Tony, Drama Desk and Drama League nominations; Off-Broadway: Satchmo at the Waldorf [Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and NAACP awards]; The Iceman Cometh with Brian Dennehy and Nathan Lane - BAM [Drama Desk Award]; Troilus & Cressida and King Lear opposite Sam Waterston - Public Theater; Lost in the Stars for City Center Encores!; The Merchant of Venice, Macbeth, Othello [Obie Award, Lucille Lortel Award], Tamburlaine [Obie, Drama Desk awards], A Doll's House, and The Father - Theatre for a New Audience; The Forest - Classic Stage Company; The Emperor Jones - Irish Rep [Lucille Lortel, Drama League, and Drama Desk nominations]; and Hedda Gabler - New York Theatre Workshop; Robert Brustein Award for sustained excellence in American theater; 2024 Obie Award for Sustained Achievement in Performance); and Raphael Nash Thompson (Red Bull Theater: The Tempest, Volpone, The Witch of Edmonton, Edward II; most recently on Broadway in The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window).
Timberlake Wertenbaker and Carey Perloff have collaborated for over thirty years on projects ranging from the Greeks to Racine.
