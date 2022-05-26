Johanna Telander's KALEVALA: THE MUSICAL Celebrates Concept Album at Chelsea Table + Stage

The highly-anticipated concept album for Johanna Telander's KALEVALA: THE MUSICAL had a preview listening party and a star-studded VIP concert event at Chelsea Table + Stage, celebrating its upcoming album release on June 24th. Go inside the event below!

Kalevala: The Musical's concept album team, invited theater-goers and fans to a one-night-only concert and listening party at Chelsea Table + Stage last Monday. The original concept album for Kalevala: The Musical (book, music, and lyrics by Johanna Telander) is produced by Quentin Garzón and co-produced by Kristi Roosmaa. It features orchestrations by Marko Hilpo and has been mixed by Jay Alton at Alton Audio and mastered by Brian Lucey at Magic Garden Mastering. PR & marketing by Petra Haapamäki and Jenni Niemi.

The live event included sound clips from the upcoming album as well as select live performances by Julia Murney, Tally Sessions, Marina Pires, Omer Sháish, Quentin Garzón, Kristi Roosmaa, Yael "Yaya" Reich, Tara Jackson, Amanda Yachechak, Elena Ramos Pascullo, Rebbekah Vega-Romero, Katie McConaughy, Alyssa V. Gomez, Petra Haapamäki and the composer, Johanna Telander. The band included Brian Walters, Justin Vance, Tom Kmiecik, Christopher Telander, Kate Amrine, Rebecca Patterson, Nadir Aslam, Carol Ma, E. Zoe Hassman, Corey Schutzer, and Arei Sekiguchi.

Johanna Telander "This milestone for Kalevala: The Musical is such an important one because it will finally allow us to open the path to Kalevala forest to a larger audience of listeners. Experiencing my musical vision being brought to life on this concept album recording by this group of exquisitely fine artists has been a dream come true."

Kalevala, the Musical is a dark epic fantasy set to a lush score of pop, jazz, and a flair of Finnish folk music. Inspired by the national poem of Finland, the story follows two children who find an ancient artifact in the woods, thereby unleashing a magic portal into the forgotten world of Kalevala. Four Nature Spirits guide the children on an adventure through a set of runes to help return the lost Spirit of Man, Väinämöinen, back to his roots on a quest to save the world from imminent darkness. Ultimately, the kids become entangled in the story, learning how their creativity can hold power to change the world.