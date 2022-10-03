Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Japan Society Will Offer a Behind-the-Scenes Look At The Live Staging Of MY NEIGHBOR TOTORO

Join in for a special, separately-ticketed 35mm screening of this beloved classic anime on November 4 at 7pm, in Japanese with English subtitles. 

Register for Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 03, 2022  
Japan Society Will Offer a Behind-the-Scenes Look At The Live Staging Of MY NEIGHBOR TOTORO

Puppet artist extraordinaire Basil Twist sits down to talk about his creative role in Joe Hisaishi and the Royal Shakespeare Company's upcoming staging of the beloved Studio Ghibli animated feature film, My Neighbor Totoro, in collaboration with Improbable and Nippon TV. Twist is known for surprising audiences with his infinite creativity, from 88 magical Japanese screen doors (Dogugaeshi) and dancing fabrics in an on-stage water tank (Symphonie Fantastique) to a gigantic rock creature in his most recent work (Book of Mountains & Seas). In this event, Twist will share backstage images and describe the process of creating real-life versions of the film's fantastical creatures for the live staging of My Neighbor Totoro set to premiere at London's Barbican this fall.

Join us for a special, separately-ticketed 35mm screening of this beloved classic anime on November 4 at 7pm, in Japanese with English subtitles.

The conversation takes place at Japan Society, located at 333 East 47th Street in Manhattan. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased online at japansociety.org or by phone at the Japan Society Box Office, Monday through Friday between 9am and 5pm at 212-715-1258. View Japan Society's up-to-date visitor policies and safety protocols by clicking here. High resolution images are available for download in the gallery below.





More Hot Stories For You


Japan Society Will Offer a Behind-the-Scenes Look At The Live Staging Of MY NEIGHBOR TOTOROJapan Society Will Offer a Behind-the-Scenes Look At The Live Staging Of MY NEIGHBOR TOTORO
October 3, 2022

Puppet artist extraordinaire Basil Twist sits down to talk about his creative role in Joe Hisaishi and the Royal Shakespeare Company's upcoming staging of the beloved Studio Ghibli animated feature film, My Neighbor Totoro, in collaboration with Improbable and Nippon TV. 
SPACE DOGS: THE MUSICAL Will Stream Exclusively On BroadwayHD This OctoberSPACE DOGS: THE MUSICAL Will Stream Exclusively On BroadwayHD This October
October 3, 2022

  BroadwayHD will be bringing Space Dogs to their platform for its exclusive worldwide debut on October 13, 2022.
United Solo Festival Opens This Week at Theatre RowUnited Solo Festival Opens This Week at Theatre Row
October 2, 2022

The world's largest solo theatre festival, United Solo, is back for its thirteenth season with productions from around the globe including drama, dance, multimedia, improv, musical and storytelling. The festival will run from October 4 until November 20 at Theatre Row in the heart of New York City's theatre district.
Wendell Pierce, Sharon D. Clarke and André De Shields to Discuss DEATH OF A SALESMAN Next Week at 92NYWendell Pierce, Sharon D. Clarke and André De Shields to Discuss DEATH OF A SALESMAN Next Week at 92NY
September 30, 2022

In a co-presentation with NYPL’s Schomburg Center, the stars of the Broadway revival of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman—Wendell Pierce (Willy Loman), Sharon D. Clarke (Linda Loman) and André De Shields (Ben Loman)—will discuss the play’s legacy and their new production alongside its director Miranda Cromwell on October 3.
Watch: HOCUS POCUS 2's Taylor Paige Henderson & TREVOR's Holden Hagelberger Join Joshua TurchinWatch: HOCUS POCUS 2's Taylor Paige Henderson & TREVOR's Holden Hagelberger Join Joshua Turchin
September 30, 2022

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin: Live from the Broadway Makers Marketplace released a new episode today starring Taylor Paige Henderson and Holden Hagelberger. Watch here!