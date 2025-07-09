Japan Society Reveals 2025â€“2026 Performing Arts Season Featuring Yukio Mishima Centennial Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Japan Society has announced its full 2025â€“2026 Performing Arts Season, a dynamic lineup of live performances in theater, dance, and music, including multiple world and North American premieres. The season launches this fall with Yukio Mishima Centennial Series: Emergencesâ€”a landmark multidisciplinary tribute to one of Japanâ€™s most controversial and celebrated postwar writers.

From contemporary reimaginings of Mishimaâ€™s work to traditional noh and kyogen performances that inspired him, the series explores the enduring power of his artistry. Featured artists include Leon Ingulsrud, Major Curda, Kaori Ito, Yoshi Oida, Takuro Suzuki, and the Hosho Noh School, making its historic U.S. debut.

All performances take place at Japan Society, 333 East 47th Street, Manhattan. Tickets go on sale for Japan Society members Thursday, July 17, and to the general public Thursday, July 31. For full details and tickets, visit www.japansociety.org or call 212-715-1258.

Season Highlights

Yukio Mishima CENTENNIAL SERIES: Emergences

Yukio Mishimaâ€™s KINKAKUJI (World Premiere)

Adapted by Leon Ingulsrud & Major Curda; set design by Chiharu Shiota

Sept 11â€“20, 2025

A theatrical staging of The Temple of the Golden Pavilion, Mishimaâ€™s haunting novel about alienation and destruction, featuring immersive visual design by acclaimed artist Chiharu Shiota.

Le Tambour de Soie (The Silk Drum) (North American Premiere)

Oct 24 & 25, 2025

A contemporary dance-theater piece co-created by Yoshi Oida and Kaori Ito, based on Mishimaâ€™s modern noh adaptation Aya no Tsuzumi.

The Seven Bridges (Hashi-zukushi) (World Premiere)

Created by Takuro Suzuki; performed by CHAiroiPLIN

Nov 15 & 16, 2025

A whimsical movement-theater adaptation of a Mishima short story, blending slapstick and surrealism, recommended for ages 8 and up.

Mishimaâ€™s Muse â€“ Noh Theater (U.S. Debut of Hosho Noh School)

Dec 4â€“6, 2025

A rare presentation of three authentic noh and kyogen programs, including works that directly inspired Mishimaâ€™s modern noh plays.

Artist Talk: Mishima: Legacy

Nov 6, 2025

Featuring novelist Keiichiro Hirano and scholar Dr. Susan Napier.

Film Screenings & Gallery Exhibition:

The series coincides with Chiharu Shiota: Two Home Countries (Sept 12, 2025 â€“ Jan 11, 2026), a solo exhibition commemorating the end of World War II.

WINTER & SPRING 2026 SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

Kinoshita Kabukiâ€™s Kanjincho (North American Premiere)

Jan 8â€“11, 2026

A high-energy, pop-culture-infused reimagining of a classic kabuki border-crossing drama.

Hiroaki Umeda: assimilating & Moving State 1 (North American Premiere)

Mar 20 & 21, 2026

The internationally celebrated choreographer blends cyberart and body in a double bill of electrifying solo and ensemble works.

20th Annual Play Reading: Earthly Bones by Kei Ando

May 4, 2026

A dark workplace comedy exploring the absurdities of Japanese office culture, directed by Lauren Zeftel.

OKI DUB AINU BAND

June 4, 2026

A fusion of Ainu folk, dub, and global rhythms returns to kick off Japan Societyâ€™s Ainu-focused summer programming.