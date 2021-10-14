Japan Society Presents Object Theater Performance SHEEP #1

Japan Society presents SHEEP #1, an inventive minimalist performance by NYC-based Japanese artist Sachiyo Takahashi.

With two unique programs spanning four performances, SHEEP #1 delivers a one-of-a-kind object-theater performance performed live with musical accompaniment. Performances take place Thursday, November 4 - Sunday, November 7 at Japan Society (333 East 47th Street).

Inspired by the writings of Antoine de Saint-ExupÃ©ry (Le Petit Prince), SHEEP #1 follows the adventures of a sheep in search of the meaning of life. In this performance, NYC-based Japanese artist Sachiyo Takahashi (Nekaa Lab) manipulates tiny figurines which are magnified with a video camera and projected onto a screen in real time, combining live operation with cinematic presentation in a style coined by the artist as "Microscopic Live Cinema-Theatre."

With SHEEP #1, Takahashi explores the border between narrative and abstraction, generating dream-like fables for the subconscious through wordless storytelling, an electroacoustic soundtrack and live musical accompaniment. Takahashi was awarded grants by The Jim Henson Foundation in 2017, 2018 and 2021 for her innovative work in the field of puppetry.

Four performances at Japan Society, playing November 4 - 7, will deliver two distinct programs. Program A, featuring Emile Blondel on piano, will be performed Thursday, November 4 at 7:30pm and Sunday, November 7 at 2:30pm. Program B, featuring Kato Hideki on bass guitar, will be performed November 5 & 6 at 7:30pm.

Credits for SHEEP #1 are as follows: Concept, Sound Design, Visual Design and Performance: Nekaa Lab / Sachiyo Takahashi; Live Music: Emile Blondel, piano (Program A); Kato Hideki, bass guitar (Program B); Dramaturg: Peter Eckersall; Technical Advisor, Builder: Willie Gambucci; Original Live Music by Emile Blondel with excerpts from Franz Schubert (Program A): Original Live Music by Kato Hideki (Program B). Electroacoustic Soundtrack by Sachiyo Takahashi; Text: Quoted from Antoine de Saint-ExupÃ©ry and original text by Sachiyo Takahashi; Production: Nekaa Lab / Sachiyo Takahashi.

Tickets are $23 / $18 Japan Society members. Tickets can be purchased online at www.japansociety.org or by calling the Box Office at 212-715-1258 (M-F 9:00am - 5:00pm).

Japan Society is located at 333 East 47th Street, between First and Second Avenues (accessible by the 4/5/6 at 42nd Street-Grand Central Station or the E at Lexington Avenue and 53rd Street). In compliance with CDC, New York State, and New York City guidelines, visitors will be required to show proof of vaccination and wear a proper, secure-fitting mask at each performance.

View our current visitor policies and safety protocols here. For more information, call 212-832-1155 or visit http://www.japansociety.org.