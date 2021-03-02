James Jackson, Jr. and John-Andrew Morrison Launch Virtual Talk Show

Obie Award winners James Jackson, Jr. and John-Andrew Morrison (Lortel Award winner, Outer Critics Circle Award winner) from Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning off-Broadway musical "A Strange Loop" are hosting a new virtual talk show, "5 Questions with James and JAM", streamed through their website (www.5QJandJ.com) , YouTube channel, and Facebook page. The talk show, which began as live Instagram phone conversations held between the two, where they interviewed each other, has recently expanded in format.

Equal parts late night talk show, "Inside The Actors Studio", and a phone call between old friends, "5 Questions with James and JAM" is an hour long ride of laughter, Broadway trivia, and pandemic vulnerability. Each episode often features live musical performances from either the hosts or their guests, who represent insiders, creators, and artists from all across the New York City theatre scene. Recent guests have included Joel Waggoner (Be More Chill, School of Rock, @Adventcarolndar), who also composed the duo's theme song. Next up, fellow "A Strange Loop" cast member, Obie Award-winning actress L Morgan Lee sits down with James and JAM to answer 5 very special questions, and to play a few #5QJandJ rapid-fire games.

"5 Questions with James and JAM'' airs live Thursday nights at 9PM EST. It is streamed on Facebook, YouTube and on www.5QJandJ.com. Follow @5QJandJ on Instagram and Twitter for more info. Upcoming guests include Broadway royalty, Drama Desk Award winner and TONY Award nominee Saycon Sengbloh (Secret Life of Bees, Eclipsed, Wicked) from both the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect starring Jennifer Hudson and the TV series Delilah on Thursday, March 11th at 9PM.