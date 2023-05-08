Jaime Lozano to Return to Lincoln Center With a New Residency of Concerts

Jaime Lozano will return to Lincoln Center with a new residency of concerts starting Thursday, May 18th at 7:30pm. The first concert Jaime Lozano and his wife Florencia Cuenca, will bring to the Atrium is their acclaimed new project Broadway en Spanglish, a collaborative, multi-lingual musical cabaret review with Florencia Cuenca on vocals and Lozano conducting. Lozano and Cuenca will be accompanied by the celebrated musicians of Mariachi Real de México de Ramon Ponce. They will deliver fresh interpretations of some of contemporary musical theater's most iconic tunes with new mariachi style arrangements by Lozano. As a part of the new residence, there will be more concerts announced soon.

Heralded by no less than Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda as "the next big thing," the Mexican composer-director Jaime Lozano has quickly become recognized as a major force in contemporary musical theater.

"As a brown Mexican immigrant with an accent, I am working to create opportunities for people like me to be on stage. As I work towards that dream, I am experimenting with how my mixed musical upbringing could reimagine my favorite musical theatre songs, playing with not only the 'mezcla' of musical traditions but how an immigrant woman learning a second language sounds when she speaks," says Florencia Cuenca.

Florencia Cuenca

Broadway en Spanglish is part of a 2023 residency of concerts at the David Rubenstein's Atrium of Lozano's works that will include some of his most anticipated projects including the release of his upcoming album "Songs by an Immigrant Vol. 2."

Performance Details:

Florencia Cuenca & Jaime Lozano's

Broadway en Spanglish

Thursday, May 18 at 7:30 pm (doors open at 7 pm)

David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

This event is free and open to the public. Seating and entry are first-come, first-served; the line will form at the Atrium's entrance on Broadway, between 62nd and 63rd Street.

JAIME LOZANO

is a Mexican multi-hyphenate musical theatre storyteller considered by Lin-Manuel Miranda as the "next big thing" on Broadway. Joe's Pub Working Group 2020-2022. The Civilians R&D Group 2020-2021. JACK Resident Artist 2021. Selected works: El Otro Oz -formerly The Yellow Brick Road- (Off-Broadway & National Tour), Carmen La Cubana (European Tour), Children of Salt (NYMF 2016 "Best of Fest" Production), A Never-Ending Line (Comédie Nation in Paris, France & Off-Broadway), Savage (UAB at Birmingham), Present Perfect (Live & In Color), Desaparecidas (JACK). Albums: "A Never-Ending Line," "Jaime Lozano and the Familia: Songs by an Immigrant" released by Broadway Records. Film: "In The Heights" (orchestrations), "Tick, Tick... Boom!" (cameo in Broadway composers scene). His project "Jaime Lozano & The Familia" has performed sold out concerts at venues such as Joe's Pub, 54 Below, The Green Room 42, Two River Theater, and more recently as part of the prestigious Lincoln Center's American Songbook Series. Currently working on: "Songs by an Immigrant Vol. 2," "Broadway en Spanglish," and Frida, The Musical. BFA: Music & Composition, Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León; MFA: NYU/Tisch, Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program (Full Tuition Scholarship); part of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop. Proud member of the Dramatists Guild of America, AFM Local 802, BMI and GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY member.

FLORENCIA CUENCA

is a brown Mexican immigrant singer, actress, and songwriter based in New York City. She made her first album "Aquí - Los Nuevos Standards" produced by husband Jaime Lozano which BwayTunes.com calls "One of the most unique cover albums of recent memory," and subsequently toured all around Mexico, Latin America and New York City, performing in some of the most prestigious jazz venues and festivals and being awarded with the Hot House Jazz Award 2016 for Best New Jazz Artist. She has performed Off-Broadway in numerous shows, including Children of Salt (NYMF 2016 Best of Fest) and A Never-Ending Line (album released by GRAMMY award winner label Broadway Records). She has performer in iconic venues such as Lincoln Center, 54 Below, Joe's Pub, among others.

https://broad.stream/play/6305256990001