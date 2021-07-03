Jacqueline Novak's GET ON YOUR KNEES Extended at Cherry Lane

After leading off-broadway's return with a sold-out three week run this summer, Jacqueline Novak's widely acclaimed, Drama Desk-nominated show, Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees is extending its run at Cherry Lane Theatre for four final weeks. This is the LAST chance to see Get on Your Knees in New York City before it goes on tour.

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees is directed by John Early. The show opened at the famed Cherry Lane Theatre in July 2019, and was extended four times, moving to the Lucille Lortel Theatre for September through February 2020. The New York Times critics' pick is an unexpectedly philosophical show about the blow job that's part feminist outcry, part coming-of-age tale of triumph.

Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees plays at the Cherry Lane Theatre (beginning July 5th and the performance schedule is as follows: Monday - Saturday at 8 PM.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting: GetOnYourKneesShow.com or calling OvationTix at (866) 811-4111.