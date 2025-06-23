Jack Wardell Joins Cast of SINGFELD! AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY ABOUT NOTHING Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jack Wardell is now starring in Off-Broadway's hit Singfeld! An Unauthorized Musical Parody About Nothing, playing the role of Jerry Singfeld.

Jack's Theater Credits include Anatole in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 (Arvada Center), Topper/Swing in A Christmas Carol (DCPA), Orsino in Twelfth Night (Shakespeare in the Wild), Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid (Candlelight) and Jack in Into the Woods (Arvada Center).

SINGFELD! AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY ABOUT NOTHING with a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith and music by Billy Recce, is the tenth parody to hit the New York stage and beyond by the duo. The show opened at The Theater Center in the Spring of 2021, home to Bob and Tobly's other hit musicals, The Office! A Musical Parody and Friends! The Musical Parody. Singfeld features your favorite cast members and highlights from the hit TV show we all know and love, Seinfeld. In this ninety-minute musical, we join Jerry and his three best friends as they navigate the highs and lows of New York City. Singfeld! has been featured on “NYlive'' on NBC with Joelle Garguilo and the podcasts The Place to Be: A Seinfeld Podcast and Stage Whisper. Join them in The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center for a night of laughter and nostalgia.

The Theater Center, the only Off-Broadway venue with a Broadway address, is in New York's Theater District. Since April 2005, it has offered Off-Broadway entertainment in a 20,000-square-foot complex featuring two theaters and rehearsal spaces. Uniquely, we provide Live AI Translation in over 50 languages. Hosting a variety of productions, acting classes, and events, The Theater Center features the Anne L. Bernstein Theater with "Perfect Crime," New York's longest-running play, and the Jerry Orbach Theater with shows like "The Office! A Musical Parody," "Friends! A Musical Parody," and "Singfeld! A Musical About Nothing."

Comments