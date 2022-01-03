Jack Scott, Christopher Joel Onken & More Star in New Web Series THIS IS B.S.

"This Is B.S." is a new mockumentary-style web series inspired by the non-union summer stock experience. Creators Ella Smith and Lindsey Bristol met on a summer contract at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse in New Hampshire and started to write the show in their dressing room when they weren't performing onstage. Now a seven episode series on Youtube - made possible by executive producers Terry Crews (Brooklyn 99, America's Got Talent), Rock Rising (Everyday Charlie, FanFiction Podcast), and Funny Girl Productions - "This Is B.S." follows a group of actors from audition to final curtain at the seemingly idyllic Bristle Shores Playhouse.

As the rehearsal process heats up, the overworked and underpaid Technical Director (Jessie Gill - SMOSH, Pokemon) discovers, and accidentally spills the beans, that the Artistic Director Ted (A.J. Ditty - PUFFS, Paddington Gets In a Jam) failed to procure the show rights from a major musical licensing company, and the cast and crew must decide whether to pack up their LaDucas and catch a bus back to the Big Apple, or come together to create a little theatre magic. Unfortunately for them, that's just the beginning of the b.s. at Bristle Shores.

With a cast of Broadway and TV actors including Jack Scott (Disney's Newsies), Christopher Joel Onken (The Inheritance), Ashley Chiu (Once Upon a One More Time), and Azriel Patricia (Katy Keen, Younger), and Directed and Filmed by Amanda Pinto and Jake Nathanson (Sub/Urban Photography) "This Is B.S." is a cheeky love letter to the regional theaters around the country with a bit of comedic escapism and a whole lot of heart.

Watch the trailer below!

Full Season streaming January 18, 2022 on Youtube at https://bit.ly/3yRa2JH.

For more information and to receive the latest news and updates, visit www.thisisbs.org

Follow along on Social Media: Instagram - @thisisbstheseries, Facebook - facebook.com/thisisbstheseries

Awards and Festival Recognitions:

NYC WebFest - Winner: "Best Ensemble Cast," Nominee: "Best Director," "Best Web Series," "Outstanding Achievement in Lighting."

MN WebFest- Winner: "Audience Choice Award," Nominee: "Best Pilot," "Best in Minnesota"

NJ Web Fest - "2022 Official Selection"

Hollywood Gold Awards - "Silver Award"

London International Web Fest - "Semi-Finalist"