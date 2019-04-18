JULIE MADLY DEEPLY Makes US Premiere At Brits Off Broadway At 59E59 Theaters

59E59 Theaters welcomes the US premiere of JULIE MADLY DEEPLY, written by Sarah-Louise Young with contributions from Russell Lucas and directed by Russell Lucas. Produced by Julie Clare Productions and New Diorama Theatre for Brits Off Broadway, JULIE MADLY DEEPLY begins performances on Tuesday, June 11 for a limited engagement through Sunday, June 30. Press Opening is Sunday, June 16 at 2:15 PM. The performance schedule is Tuesday - Friday at 7:15 PM; Saturday at 2:15 PM & 7:15 PM; and Sunday at 2:15 PM. Performances are at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison). Single tickets are $25 - $35 ($24.50 for 59E59 Members). To purchase tickets, call the 59E59 Box Office at 646-892-7999 or visit www.59e59.org.



Sarah-Louise Young's love letter to showbiz legend Julie Andrews makes its US premiere after sold out runs in the West End and Toronto. A charming yet cheeky cabaret, JULIE MADLY DEEPLY weaves songs from musicals including Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, and My Fair Lady with stories and anecdotes about Andrews' life told from the perspective of her biggest fan.



Music director and arranger Michael Roulston, best known to 59E59 audiences for his work with Fascinating Aïda, joins Young on stage for this delightfully funny and candid homage to a true show business survivor.



Sarah-Louise Young (writer/performer) is an actress, writer, director and internationally renowned cabaret performer. Winner of The UK Stage Award for acting, named one of Time Out London's Top 10 Cabaret Acts and voted Best Musical Variety Act in the London Cabaret Awards, she has also guested with comedy and musical performers Fascinating Aïda and La Soirée and is a member of Olivier award-winning improvised musical group, The Showstoppers.

She has appeared in the West End, London, on BBC Radio 4 and toured internationally, including to the prestigious Adelaide Cabaret Festival and has played numerous parts in television, theatre and short films. She is one half of writing and performing duo, Roulston & Young with whom she has created nine productions over the past eleven years.



Russell Lucas (director) is a London-based artist who creates original work for the theatre, screen and art installations. His projects have ranged from global smash Julie Madly Deeply, to directing performance art films for Hendog Leisure. He's curator of the Theatremakers season for Digital Theatre+ that platforms female theater makers for schools all around the world. He's directed the UK premieres of Tennessee Williams' The Fat Man's Wife, Theresa Rebeck's The Understudy and a pared back production of Driving Miss Daisy. His latest production Warped opened at VAULT Festival this year and he's currently working on a new one-man show charting the influence of Bobby Kennedy.



Michael Roulston (musical director/performer) is principally a composer and accompanist. He has collaborated with artists including Dillie Keane, Fascinating Aida, Meow Meow, Dusty Limits, Karen Oberlin, and Jess Robinson. He has won several awards and was nominated for an Australian Green Room Award for Original Songwriting with Dusty Limits. His songs can be heard in venues in London, Berlin, New York, and Australia. Michael has arranged and/or produced several albums with Sarah-Louise Young, Dusty Limits, Lili La Scala, Harold Sanditen, and Marcus Reeves. Michael is MD for the Black Cat Cabaret, a salon in London.





