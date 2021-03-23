JOHN CULLUM: AN ACCIDENTAL STAR to be Streamed in April

Vineyard Theatre, Goodspeed Musicals, and Irish Repertory Theatre in association with Jeff Berger, have announced John Cullum: An Accidental Star, which will premiere April 8 and will be available for streaming on demand through April 22. Two live watch party events will take place April 8 at 7:00 pm EDT and April 17 at 2:00 pm EDT.

Conceived by John Cullum and Jeff Berger, the 80-minute intimate evening of stories and songs spanning Cullum's illustrious career is told and sung by the 91-year-old two-time Tony Award winner. Directed and filmed earlier this year by Lonny Price (110 in the Shade with Cullum) and Matt Cowart (associate director, 110 in the Shade), An Accidental Star features a book by David Thompson (The Scottsboro Boys with Cullum), music supervision by Georgia Stitt and music direction by Julie McBride.

An Accidental Star takes you behind the scenes with Broadway icon John Cullum -- from his 1960 debut in Camelot and Tony Award-winning performances in Shenandoah and On the Twentieth Century, to his starring roles in On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Urinetown and The Scottsboro Boys. John captivates with songs from the Golden Age of the American Musical and never-before-heard stories of working with friends Richard Burton, Elizabeth Taylor, Robert Goulet, Julie Andrews and more. An Accidental Star is a rare opportunity to revisit the making of some of Broadway's greatest shows, illuminated by funny, moving and fascinating encounters John had along the way.

Three of Cullum's long-time theatre homes come together to present An Accidental Star. Cullum most recently worked with the Vineyard Theatre in the original production of The Scottsboro Boys which moved to Broadway in 2010. Cullum originated the role of "Charlie Anderson" in the 1974 production of Shenandoah at the Goodspeed Opera House, a role he reprised on Broadway (Tony Award, Best Actor) in 1975. Cullum has a long working relationship with Irish Repertory Theatre's Artistic Director Charlotte Moore and starred in Irish Rep's 2015 production of A Child's Christmas in Wales, directed by Moore. He also performed in their 2014 and 2018 galas.

Director of Photography is Carlos Cardona with costumes by Tracy Christensen and lighting by Megan Peti. Line producer is Adrian White.

John Cullum: An Accidental Star will be presented April 8-22, 2021. Streaming tickets are available now at https://www.vineyardtheatre.org/an-accidental-star/ . For more information, call the box office at 646-931-4714 or visit www.vineyardtheatre.org

John Cullum is a two-time Tony Award recipient and a member of the Theater Hall of Fame.

He made his Broadway debut in Lerner & Loewe's Camelot in 1960, and has been a perennial Broadway favorite for more than 60 years. His musical credits include On A Clear Day You Can See Forever, 1776, Man of La Mancha, Urinetown, The Scottsboro Boys, 110 In The Shade (revival), Harold Prince's production of Show Boat, as well as Shenendoah and On The Twentieth Century, each of which garnered him Tony Awards for Best Actor in a Musical. John's non-musical credits include Hamlet, where he played Laertes to Richard Burton's Hamlet, as well as Deathtrap, Private Lives, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Casa Valentina and August: Osage County. During the run of that show, John accepted The Keen company's invitation to star in Heroes, so at the age of 80, he performed 15 shows a week with a brief stop between theaters for dinner: pizza, 2 slices for 99 cents.

Cullum's film and television career has been extensive as well. He played Holling The Bartender in six seasons of "Northern Exposure," had recurring roles in "ER," "Law & Order: SVU" and "The Middle." His guest credits include "30 Rock," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Madam Secretary," "Mad Men," "The Good Wife," "Nurse Jackie" and "The Blacklist."

John recreated his dazzling performance of Edward Rutledge for the film of 1776. His other film credits include Hawaii, Inherit The Wind, Kill Your Darlings, The Day After, Sweet Country, Held Up and most recently, Jungleland.

John has been married for more than 60 years to Emily Frankel, a prominent choreographer and writer. At 91, his passion for acting has not dimmed and he continues to entertain audiences and inspire his younger colleagues.