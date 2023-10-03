JOB Extends For Final Time at SoHo Playhouse

JOB has announced a final extension through Sunday, October 29 only, at SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street). Tickets for the extension are now on sale.
 
JOB, the world premiere of a new play by Max Wolf Friedlich (SleepOver), stars Peter Friedman(Ragtime, “Succession,” Single White Female) and Sydney Lemmon (TÁR, “Succession,” “Helstrom”), and is directed by Michael Herwitz (Where We’re Born).

Jane (Lemmon), an employee at the big tech company (you know the one), has been placed on leave after becoming the subject of a viral video. She arrives in the office of a crisis therapist - Loyd (Friedman) - determined to be reinstated to the job that gives her life meaning. A psychological thriller, JOB zooms in on two careerists of different generations, genders and political paradigms to examine what it means to be a citizen of the internet and our obligation to help the people who need it most.
 
JOB features scenic design by Jeff Award nominee Scott Penner, costume design by Michelle Li (Theater Camp, “Awkwafina is Nora from Queens”), lighting design by Mextly Couzin (Camelot, Birthday Candles), and sound design by Jessie Char and Maxwell Neely-Cohen. Hannah Getts serves as dramaturg, Rachel Zucker (SIX: The Musical, True West) as production stage manager, and Chris Steckel (Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation, The Evolution of Mann) as stage manager.  
 
JOB is produced by Hannah Getts, Russell Kahn, and Danielle Perelman, in association with SoHo Playhouse. 




