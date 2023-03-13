J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company to Present Expanded Talkback Series
The lagniappes will include cast & creative team talk-backs, discussions on Broadway and production history, and more!
J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company has announced an expanded lineup of special post-show accompaniments, or lagniappes, for the organization's 2023 season at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street - between 9th and Dyer Avenues). The lagniappes (from the Louisiana French meaning a bonus or a gift) will include cast & creative team talk-backs, discussions on Broadway and production history, and even interviews with original cast and creative team members from the season's musicals, all designed to enhance audience appreciation of the company's classic works and offer a special bonus for J2 patrons and the city's theatergoers. Some of the musical theater luminaries slated to appear this season include Tony Roberts (Sugar, original Broadway cast), Eivind Harum (Woman of the Year, original Broadway cast), author and theater historian Peter Filicia, and more. The full line-up of talkbacks will be announced soon.
As previously announced, the J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 2023 season includes Woman of the Year (April 13 - 23), Sugar (April 27 - May 7), and The Goodbye Girl (May 11 - May 21). Single tickets for each production of the 2023 J2 Spotlight season are $60 with a subscription for all three shows available at a 25% discount. Tickets for all shows are now on sale here.
"J2 has strived from its beginnings to offer maximum value to its patrons. That's why we initiated the lagniappe program and the audience response has been wonderful. Accordingly, we are expanding the program this year to feature a lagniappe after each of our performances except opening and closing shows," said Jim Jimirro, J2 Spotlight Executive Producer/Co-Founder.
J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company presents professional revivals of worthy Broadway musicals; in doing so it provides an opportunity for patrons to re-visit these shows and, in some cases, experience them for the first time. The Company chooses shows that it deems deserving of continued exposure. The company, as part of its casting, will introduce audiences to emerging artists within the New York theatrical community. The productions will include frequent lagniappes designed to enhance audience appreciation of the classic works. Honorary Board members include Lynn Ahrens, Jim Brochu, Peter Filichia, Stephen Flaherty, Randy Graff, LaChanze, Donna McKechnie, Mel Miller, James Morgan, Lonny Price, Ken Page, Robbie Rozelle, Stephen Schwartz, and Allyson Tucker-Mitchell.
For more information, visit j2spotlightnyc.com.