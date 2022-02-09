Irish SHENANIGANS Off Broadway Family Musical Returns March 6

The FunikiJam Show 'SHENANIGANS: Irish Celebration!' returns to the Off Broadway Stage with Irish songs, dances, stories, and family fun.

The 7th Annual off Broadway and Touring Production of The FunikiJam Show 'SHENANIGANS: Irish Celebration!', co-produced by World Music Theatre Company and Gatehouse Entertainment, opens March 6 at Actors Temple Theatre and travels to schools and performance venues from NYC to New England through March 20.

With an original score that explores elements of Irish folklore from leprechauns and banshees to rainbows and pots of gold, 'SHENANIGANS' is a TIME OUT NY pick for "Best St. Patrick's Day Events" and a New York Times theater pick.

Originally written, directed, and choreographed by FunikiJam creator Brian Barrentine, the 2022 production will feature new direction by Rosemary Newcott (Alliance Theatre), musical direction by Joe Mazza (FunikiJam Music) and Production Design by Maarten Cornelis (Carnegie Hall).

Barrentine returns to the starring role of Captain Jam with his Agents of Jam: Andrea Galata as Agent Sbrexy from Italy and Sage Newman as Agent Bongo with special guest musician, Molly Coyne, on the Irish Fiddle.

While many New Yorkers are all too familiar with St. Patrick's Day shenanigans, the deeds being honored in this show involve neither rowdy crowds nor alcohol. Funikijam World Music is an organization dedicated to presenting world-music classes and programs for children. FunikiJam's Off-Broadway Family Musicals are interactive, high energy shows that engage all ages with music, singing, dancing, storytelling, spectacle and audience participation.

WARNING: May cause laughing, clapping, dancing, and singing to the Shamrock Beat.

Off-Broadway at the Actor's Temple Theatre, 339 W. 47th St (Between 8th and 9th Avenues) NY 10036. closest subways are a/c/e or 1 to 50th street or N Q R to 49th street. Touring throughout NYC and New England, check the website for tour plan and bookings.

https://www.funikijam.com/shenanigans-irish-celebration

https://www.telecharge.com/Off-Broadway/The-FunikiJam-Show-SHENANIGANS-Irish-Celebration/Overview