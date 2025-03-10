Irish Rep's BECKETT BRIEFS to Stream On Demand in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Irish Repertory Theatre's production of Beckett Briefs, three short plays written by Samuel Beckett and directed by Ciarán O’Reilly, will be available for streaming on demand in partnership with The League of Live Stream Theater.



Beckett Briefs On Demand will be available to stream March 16–30, 2025. Once purchased, viewers will have 72 hours to watch at their convenience. Tickets are $39 and limited in quantity. Irish Rep members receive 20% off—please call the theater to receive your member discount.



Beckett Briefs began previews January 15, 2025, opened January 26 on Irish Rep’s Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage (132 West 22nd Street), and is currently playing an extended, sold-out run through March 16, 2025.



Three short plays by Samuel Beckett that run the gamut of existence from birth to the afterlife, presented on a single bill.



Not I – “Practically speechless…. all her days.”

A non-verbal woman, who was abandoned by her parents at birth and lives an uneventful life until the age of 70, suddenly hears voices and realizes it’s herself speaking. Not I features Sarah Street (Molly Sweeney).



Play – “We were not long together when she smelt a rat.”

Eternally together in the afterlife and locked in their urns, a man, his wife, and his mistress relay the sordid details of their love triangle.



Play features Roger Dominic Casey (Aristocrats), Kate Forbes (A Touch of the Poet), and Sarah Street.



Krapp’s Last Tape – “Perhaps my best years are gone…But I wouldn’t want them back. Not with the fire in me now. No, I wouldn’t want them back”

Krapp, an aged man, reviews his life with the assistance of his younger self heard on autobiographical tape recordings. Krapp’s Last Tape features Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus).

