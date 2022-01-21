Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Irish Repertory Theatre Announces Booster Requirement

Upon arrival to the theatre, vaccination proof, including proof of a booster if eligible, and photo ID must be presented along with your tickets.

Jan. 21, 2022  

Irish Repertory Theatre Announces Booster Requirement

Irish Rep is requiring all eligible audience members to provide proof of a Covid-19 booster shot beginning February 11. This includes anybody who received Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago, or a Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least two months ago. Booster eligibility and additional information from the CDC can be found here.

The booster requirement only requires proof of having received a shot. You do not have to wait an additional two weeks for entry to one of their performances after being boosted.

If you or anyone in your party is not yet eligible for a Covid-19 booster, you will still need to provide proof that you are at least two weeks past your full vaccination and a photo ID.

Please note: Recent Covid-19 infection does not exempt you from the booster requirement.

At this time they are not able to permit any attendees under the age of five and any other individuals who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Upon arrival to the theatre, vaccination proof, including proof of a booster if eligible, and photo ID must be presented along with your tickets.

For more information visit: https://irishrep.org/


