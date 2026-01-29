Irish Rep to Present THE HONEY TRAP Streaming On Demand

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Irish Repertory Theatre's production of the New York Premiere of The Honey Trap by Leo McGann and directed by Matt Torney, will be available for streaming on demand in partnership with The League of Live Stream Theater.

Following its final performance, The Honey Trap On Demand will be available to stream beginning at 5pm ET on February 15, 2026, and will be available through February 28, 2026. Once purchased, viewers will have 72 hours to watch at their convenience. All viewing must be completed by February 28 at midnight ET, after which the production will no longer be available. Tickets are $39 and limited in quantity. Irish Rep members receive 20% off—please call the theater to receive your member discount.

The Honey Trap began previews September 17, 2025, on Irish Rep’s Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage, opened September 28, and played an extended, sold-out run through November 23, 2025. The production returned to the Irish Rep stage January 10, 2026, for a limited run through February 15, 2026.

Belfast, 1979. At the height of the Troubles, two off-duty British soldiers think they’ve hit it off with two local girls at a unionist pub on the city’s outskirts. But what begins as a night of flirtation and playful sparring soon turns dark. Decades later, as one of the soldiers recounts the events for an American oral history project, long-buried memories resurface, drawing him back to Belfast in search of answers and revenge.

The cast of The Honey Trap includes Rebecca Ballinger, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Michael Hayden, Doireann Mac Mahon, Daniel Marconi, Samantha Mathis, Harrison Tipping, and Annabelle Zasowski.