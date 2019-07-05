International Cast Appears In HUNGARIAN NIGHTS

Hungarian Nights plays 3 performances at the A.R.T. Theater, 502 West 53rd St & 10th Ave, Thursday, July 25, 2019 @ 7:30 PM and 2 shows, Friday, July 26th @ 3:30 & 7:30 PM. Tickets available online at crystaltheatre.ticketleap.com/nyc-show-hungarian-nights/ or purchase at the door.

In that eternal struggle between Light and Darkness, a skirmish came to pass. A Love was lost and the lamentations were heard. A deal was struck for Eternal Life and Eternal Love, but, alas, there was betrayal. Passion and fear erupt deep in the Hungarian Night to a backdrop of gypsy music and dancing with romantic love songs of longing and unrequited love.

After a 2012 reading at NYMF and a successful 2017 tour, HUNGARIAN NIGHTS returns in a further developed version starring Cidalia Kettles as Zsofia, the gypsy seer-a role she originated in the world premiere 2010 production. It also stars Sam Patterson returning in his role as the secret vampire, Count Dráko Batthány de Harkály and Emma Rogers as his erstwhile former wife, Ilona with director Joseph Santaniello as János, the gypsy king. The production hosts the spectacular Liget Dance Ensemble of Budapest, Hungary whose members also take on several speaking roles.

The USA cast heads to Hungary, August 8th for a 3 week tour of the musical, including performances at the beautiful Duna Palota Theater in Budapest, the Erzsébet Liget theater, also in Budapest, the Balatonföldvar Outdoor Ampitheater at Lake Balaton and at the Híros Hét Festival in Kecskemet.





