Immersive Theater Piece SCREAMING INTO MOTION Opens In Your Home This December

Screaming Into Motion, a new solo piece dissecting Judaism and spirituality in the United States, is set to open Saturday December 15th. Written and performed by Lawrence Dreyfuss and directed by Matthew McVey-Lee. Each performance is held in a different home with an audience of up to ten people allowing each person to have a unique, theatrical and intimate experience.

The solo piece chronicles writer and performer Lawrence Dreyfuss' experience growing up in a Jewish home as he slowly pushes away from the religious practices of his community. "You meet me at the age of twelve, at seventeen, at twenty-seven, and have the opportunity to experience firsthand how my relationship to the concept of the infinite has evolved," shares Dreyfuss. The performance incorporates tools including traditional storytelling, dance, and looping audio. "My aim is to transform your home into a theater for a one-night only experience."

Over the course of the evening, audience members will share a meal, exchange stories, and have the opportunity to discuss their relationship to the concept of God. The show was developed through an artist fellowship by The Covenant Foundation, a Jewish organization, but is not limited to a Jewish audience. In a series of workshops over the past six months, the show has already begun to resonate with people across religious and spiritual lines. "I have never heard my spiritual journey articulated so well," said a Catholic audience member after a recent performance in the East Village. Dreyfuss responds "Through my own journey I hope to push you to rethink terms like religion, spirituality, and God no matter your background."

The show is scheduled to have its premiere this Sunday, December 15th and is currently booking homes and venues around New York City for 2020.

Follow the show and sign-up to host a performance at http://screamingintomotion.com





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You