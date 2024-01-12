Immersive THE ORDER OF THE GOLDEN SCRIBE To Return Off-Broadway

After two sold-out runs at Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre, THE ORDER OF THE GOLDEN SCRIBE: INITIATION TEA returns for an encore run at Caveat (21A Clinton Street, Manhattan, 10002) beginning February 10, 2024. This unique theatrical experience described by No Proscenium as "a deliciously diabolical combination of afternoon tea, cult ceremony, and puzzle-solving mayhem" is created by Shuai Chen and Arlo Howard and directed by Arlo Howard.

The secretive and very exclusive Order of the Golden Scribe has cordially invited you to become a member. Now you just have to pass the tasks assigned to you at the official Initiation Tea ceremony. You and your fellow initiates will work together to decipher clues, solve puzzles, and unlock teas, finger sandwiches, scones, and desserts. It's all fun and games... but be careful who you speak to and try not to raise suspicion. Pay attention, and you might discover that there is something else afoot. At THE ORDER OF THE GOLDEN SCRIBE: INITIATION TEA, not everything is as it appears to be. Can the Order be trusted?

THE ORDER OF THE GOLDEN SCRIBE: INITIATION TEA was named a "2023 Best of Immersive Experience" by No Proscenium and recipient of Room Escape Artist's "2023 Golden Lock Award." It was developed as part of the 2023 artist-in-residence program at Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre.

THE ORDER OF THE GOLDEN SCRIBE: INITIATION TEA runs February 10 - March 30 with performances Saturdays and Sundays at 11:00am. Caveat is located 21A Clinton Street on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Tickets are $125.00 for general admission with VIP ticketing options available. Run time is 2 hours. The venue is ADA accessible. Patrons with dietary restrictions: Common food allergies are accommodated (gluten, dairy, nuts). More information and tickets are available at Click Here

Shuai Chen (Creator/Producer) is an MIT and Stanford educated neuro-biologist and the Founder & Chief Puzzle Officer of Patchwork Adventures. Her team at Patchwork Adventures has hosted over 1000 events in the past couple years, from corporate teambuilding murder mysteries to brand marketing escape rooms to holiday party game shows to birthday adventure scavenger hunts. As a foodie, escape room nerd, and immersive theater enthusiast, she is thrilled to combine her three passions into one project. patchworkadventures.com

Arlo Howard (Director/Writer) is an award winning, non-binary creator working at the intersection of theatre and games. Their work focuses on creating positive change and learning through playful theatrical experiences and games. Arlo has directed and created immersive and interactive theatre in five countries and is the former Artistic Director of Chicago based (re)discover theatre. Their work includes full building immersive take overs, intimate one-on-one experiences, and board games. Arlo is a Coney Guild Member and currently working on The Burnt City with Punchdrunk. Arlo has trained with Third Rail Projects, The Neo Futurist and worked with a variety of interactive companies including Blast Theory and ZU-UK.