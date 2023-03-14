Immersive THE GREAT GATSBY Sets New Preview and Opening Dates

Immersive Everywhere's critically immersive production of The Great Gatsby will now begin performances on May 23, and will open on June 15, 2023. Created and directed by Alexander Wright, the UK's longest-running immersive production will make its American and New York debut at The Gatsby Mansion at the Park Central Hotel New York (870 Seventh Avenue), a Highgate managed hotel.

The cast of fourteen will be announced at a later date.

The party starts as soon as you arrive. The Gatsby Mansion at the Park Central Hotel New York space has been transformed into a new interactive theatrical venue. With its own separate entrance on 55th Street and Seventh Avenue, visitors will enter immediately into Gatsby's Mansion. A complete renovation covering over 16,000 square feet of the Park Central Hotel New York ballroom space will deliver audiences into a fully immersive and enthralling world of music, darks stories and wonder from the world of Jay Gatsby.

Upon purchase of your ticket, you are invited to one of Jay Gatsby's infamous parties. As invites go, this is the hottest ticket in town. A world of red-hot rhythms, bootleg liquor, and pure jazz age self-indulgence awaits. Spend the evening dancing, gossiping and clinking glasses with Nick Carraway, Daisy and Tom Buchanan, Myrtle Wilson, and the perfect host, Mr. Jay Gatsby himself. The champagne flows and the drama unfolds. Dress to the nines and join this heart racing, immersive theatrical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic tale direct from London after 7 years of sold-out performances.

Welcome back to the roaring twenties!

"Immersive" means that the environment is designed to deliver an all-encompassing experience; from the moment you enter Gatsby's Mansion, you will feel like you have been transported back to the roaring 1920's. You may have the opportunity to follow the other guests into smaller rooms and spaces, with Mr. Gatsby himself, if you are so lucky! You need only interact as much as you are comfortable to - if you prefer to observe from the side-lines, please do. In fact, Mr. Gatsby often enjoys doing exactly that himself! 1920s dress code is encouraged but not compulsory.

The Great Gatsby is the UK's longest running immersive production and has become an international phenomenon, with productions across three continents, including Ireland, South Korea and Belgium (in three different languages).

Olivier Award winning producers Louis Hartshorn and Brian Hook launched a new company in 2019, Immersive Everywhere, entirely dedicated to developing and staging theatre-led immersive experiences. The New York production is produced by Immersive Everywhere, Hartshorn - Hook Productions and Broadway International Group, and Executive Produced by Louis Hartshorn, Brian Hook, Marc Routh and Simone Genatt. Co-Producers include Naoya Kinoshita, VCM AGM, Gavin Kalin, Hunter Arnold, Bruce Robert Harris and Jack W. Batman among others.

First conceived in 2015 when director Alexander Wright and producer Brian Hook were running The Fleeting Arms - a pop arts and community pub in an abandoned building in York, The Great Gatsby then ran in York in 2016 with a parallel production in Sheffield in partnership with Theatre Deli. The production first came to London as part of VAULT Festival in 2017, eventually transferring to Immersive|LDN in Mayfair. The production has played in Dublin, Brussels and Seoul and has several other international productions in the pipeline including China and Singapore.

The original production was produced by the Guild of Misrule and created by Holly Beasley-Garrigan, Amie Burns Walker, Hannah Davies, Phil Grainger, Michael Lambourne, Thomas Maller and Oliver Tilney.

Tickets are on sale now at www.ImmersiveGatsby.com