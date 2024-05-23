INVASIVE SPECIES to Offer New 'Wasabi Tix' Ticketing Initiative

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Maia Novi’s outrageously true dark comedy Invasive Species will present Wasabi Tix - two new ticketing initiatives in an on-going effort to make the show’s tickets more accessible to all audiences. The show is announcing $10 tickets for the 10PM performances on Fridays and $20 walk-up tickets available for every performance one hour before curtain for the reminder of its run at The Vineyard’s Dimson Theater.



“After the overwhelming outpouring of excitement for Maia’s Invasive Species that we saw both in our audience and across social media among especially young audiences - an audience we are often told don’t want to come to the theatre - it became imperative that we made sure that our audience had as few barriers of entry to see this show as possible,” said executive producer Jeremy O. Harris. “Moreover to celebrate the team of artists who made this play happen from donations at LaMama all the way to The Vineyard we knew initiatives like these were necessary to make sure the community that has supported this play from the beginning could also continue supporting it as the work begins to meet a wider audience.”



Tickets for Invasive Species are on sale now at www.invasivespeciesplay.com.



Invasive Species stars Maia Novi, Raffi Donatich, Sam Gonzalez, Alexandra Maurice, and Julian Sanchez. The show is directed by Pulitzer Prize finalist Michael Breslin (Circle Jerk) with Louisa Jacobson (“The Gilded Age”) serving as assistant director.





An Argentinean actor tests the limits of her American dream in Invasive Species, an outrageous true story about lying to live, living to lie, and how immigrating to the US might just be the role of a lifetime.



Producers for Invasive Species include Folk Productions, Danielle Perelman, and Arterial Projects. Jeremy O. Harris executive produces through his company with Josh Godfrey, bb2. Additional producers include Amauta Marston-Firmino, associate producers David Tao & Benjamin Nelson, and co-producers Vaughn Feighan & Chase Landow, Tira Harpaz, Brandon Sanchez, and Rachel Weiss.



Invasive Species is an exclusive commercial booking at The Vineyard’s Dimson Theatre.

Comments