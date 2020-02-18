INTAR Theatre And Radio Drama Network Present the World Premiere Of BUNDLE OF STICKS

INTAR Theatre (Lou Moreno, Artistic Director/John McCormack, Executive Director) and Radio Drama Network (Melina Brown, President) cordially invite you to the World Premiere of Bundle of Sticks, a new play by J. Julian Christopher, directed by Lou Moreno. Bundle of Sticks will play a special limited Off-Broadway engagement, beginning February 22nd and continuing through March 22nd only. Opening Night is set for Monday March 2nd.



In Bundle of Sticks gay men from across the globe attend gay conversion therapy called The Sticks in the underground city of Coober Pedy, Australia. When they arrive they are not only challenged by Otto, their toxically masculine group leader but also by the rainbow serpent responsible for the protection of water and erections. The Sticks is real but what it promises is not.



"Bundle of Sticks's characters are gay men. We have cast it without CIS male actors. We hope the play will reveal why. J. Julian Christopher is an excellent example of dreaming and writing. His plays are intrinsically Latine but more importantly the stories he tells are big, unapologetically theatrical and tell an authentic human story that is accessible to all of our audience members. I can not be more excited to share the world of Bundle of Sticks and the fabulist that is J. Julian Christopher," said Mr. Moreno.



Bundle of Sticks was originally developed at Pipeline Theatre Company, Ariana Schrier, Artistic Director, Natalie Gershtein, Producing Director. Bundle of Sticks was further developed at INTAR theater as part of the NewWorks Lab 2018. Bundle of Sticks was later workshopped as part of the Jerry A. Tishman Playwrights Creativity Fund, a program of New Dramatists.







