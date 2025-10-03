Helen Laser Joins Cast Of TRUMAN VS. ISRAEL Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Helen Laser has joined the cast of Truman vs. Israel in the role of Bella Abzug, alongside co-star Tony Award nominee Willy Falk as President Harry S. Truman. Greenhouse Theater Center's world premiere Off-Broadway production is a timely and provocative new play by William Spatz about power, prejudice, and Presidential legacy. Performances will be staged Off-Broadway at the Theater at St. Clement's, with previews beginning Saturday, October 11, 2025, through January 4, 2026. Opening night is Thursday, October 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Randy White directs a cast of four, including Falk and Laser with esteemed Broadway talents Matt Caplan* (B'way: Rent, High Fidelity, Spider Man...) and Mark Lotito* (Bway: The Most Happy Fella, Victor/Victoria).

Step into Truman's home office in 1953 Missouri as Bella Abzug uncovers how Truman grappled with one of history's most consequential decisions. This unflinching biographical drama explores the man behind the momentous recognition of Israel and decision to drop the bomb-revealing the startling contradictions between his public actions and private thoughts. Through Truman's own diary entries, personal letters, and recorded conversations, witness the internal struggle of a president whose personal prejudices clashed with political necessity and moral imperative. The powerful drama examines how history's heroes are often deeply flawed human beings making imperfect choices in impossible circumstances. And finally the real unsung hero of Israel's birth is disclosed.

"Truman is really a compelling character," says White in a statement. "A man at the center of so many consequential decisions, and getting it from all sides. But claiming to have no regrets. So when a young Bella Abzug shows up-eager to make her mark as a junior lawyer-the interrogation begins. Truman vs. Israel is like a fabulous (in all senses) and riveting first draft of history."

Performances are Mondays, and Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Opening night is Thursday, October 16 at 7:30 p.m. No performances on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, or New Year's Eve at 7:30p.m.