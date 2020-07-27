Harlem9 Presents 48HOURS IN...HARLEM Digital Edition

Harlem9 recently announced that their 10th Anniversary would be Digital. Last year, 2019, was the first year that the Obie Award-Winning collective went National. They produced "48Hours in...™El Bronx" with Pregones / PRTT, "48Hours in...™Detroit" with Detroit Public Theatre, and "48Hours in...™Holy Ground" in Winston-Salem at The National Black Theatre Festival in partnership with NC Black Rep.

This year, with the Coronavirus shuttering theatres and public gathering spaces around the world, the producers did not want to skip over a milestone in their history but have had to shift their 10th-anniversary celebration. The collective is going Digital this year. The 10th Annual "48Hours in...™Harlem" is now Global, and reaching beyond Harlem is a goal for this year's Digital and subsequently Global Festival.

This event marks the 10th year of Harlem9, the collaborative partnership between 6 producers, bringing together 6 playwrights, 6 directors, and 18 actors. For this year's festival, playwrights will be inspired by the same 6 classic Black Plays from our inaugural year: "Zooman and the Sign", "The Colored Museum", "Day of Absence", "Funnyhouse of a Negro", "Dutchman" and "Black Terror". The new plays were written in 48-hours between July 17 and 19th, then rehearsed and recorded during an additional 48-hour period between July 24th and 25th. "48Hours in... ™Harlem" Digital Edition culminates in a four-night streaming event from Thursday - Monday, August 20 - 24, 2020, beginning at 7:00 pm. Participating artists' details are below. Tickets are available on Veeps, the platform where the event will be streamed. Visit harlem9.veeps.com to purchase your pass for any of the four days. Ticket prices begin at $10, with proceeds going to support the collective commissioning Black and underrepresented voices for 10 years.

The 6 playwrights are Keith Josef Adkins, Brittany K. Allen, Tracey Conyer Lee, Nadine Mozon, jeremy o'brian, and L. Trey Wilson. The 6 directors are Marjuan Canady, nicHi douglas, Raja Feather Kelly, Malika Oyetimein, Logan Pitts, and Dominique Rider. The 18 actors are *Mikayla LaShae Bartholomew, *Eric Berryman, *Kaaron Briscoe, *Ashley Bufkin, *Brandon E. Burton, *Shavanna Calder, Broderick Clavery, Rasheda Crockett, *Patricia R. Floyd, *Freddie Fulton, *Ashley N. Hildreth, *Manu Kumasi, *April Matthis, *Javon Q. Minter, *AK Murthadha, *Larry Owens, *David Ryan Smith, and *D. Woods.

Since 2011, Harlem9 has commissioned playwrights of color to tell their stories in the annual "48Hours in...™Harlem" play festival. For nearly a decade, the producers have continued to highlight and uplift writers, directors, and actors at various points in their careers, including Jocelyn Bioh, Brandon Michael Hall, Dominique Morisseau, Robert O'Hara, Tonye Patano, Tonya Pinkins and Marcel Spears.

