Hannah Gadsby's DOUGLAS Extends Through August 24

Due to overwhelming ticket demand, Hannah Gadsby'S latest solo show, DOUGLAS, has extended its engagement one week and will now run through August 24 at the Daryl Roth Theater (101 East 15th Street). Tickets for the extension week will go on sale today, April 18, at 3:00pm at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Hannah Gadsby took the comedy world and Netflix by storm with her multi-award winning sensation Nanette. Now she returns to New York City, where Nanette played a critically acclaimed, sold out run in 2018, with an all new show, DOUGLAS. And while Nanette was a random barista, Douglas is a very specific dog, and the only thing they have in common is they've inspired Hannah to put pen to paper and turn out a show you couldn't possibly expect.

DOUGLAS had its world premiere in Melbourne on March 27 and will launch a US tour on April 29 in San Francisco, culminating in this limited New York engagement this summer.

Hailing from Tasmania, Hannah Gadsby has come to the world's attention through her multi-award-winning stand-up showNanette, which played to sold out houses across Australia, London, Edinburgh, New York and Los Angeles before launching on Netflix last June as the first Australian Netflix Original Comedy Special and stopping the comedy world in its tracks.

The overnight success of Hannah Gadsby was more than ten years in the making, with her award-winning stand-up shows a sell-out fixture in festivals across Australia and the UK since 2009. She played a character called Hannah on the TV seriesPlease Like Me and has hosted three art documentaries, inspired by comedy art lectures she created to accompany collections at major galleries. Hannah has a book in the works with Ballantine in North America and Allen and Unwin in Australia and the UK. Translation rights have been sold in multiple territories.

DOUGLAS will play Tuesday - Friday at 8pm and Saturday at 6pm and 9pm at Off-Broadway's Daryl Roth Theater (101 East 15th street). Tickets, priced at $63.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.





