Grace Aki's TO FREE A MOCKINGBIRD Opens Tonight At SoHo Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Grace Aki's solo play To Free a Mockingbird opens tonight at SoHo Playhouse and runs through May 25 for ten performances only. To Free a Mockingbird had its international debut last summer at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Following her Best Actor Win at SheNYC, and industry performance hosted by KGM Theatricals, Aki made her acting and playwriting international debut at the 'Fringe.' This run garnered her 5-star views, audience acclaim, and the demand to bring the production back to New York City. To Free a Mockingbird won the AUDIENCE CHOICE award at ATL Fringe and was voted a Theater Best Bets by ARTS ATL. Aki was nominated for Broadway World's Best Actor and Best Play Off-Off Broadway in 2022.

To Free a Mockingbird is a play combining storytelling and stand-up. The story of a family's journey from Japan through the American South. A solo work with family secrets and lessons on how our stories get told. To Free A Mockingbird is a vulnerable and daring piece, filled with effortless humor and honesty. This is her story and maybe yours as well. After all, generational trauma is...funny. She's here to rebuild and tear down the past, brick by brick. Developed by Michael Fling and Kate Robards.

Performances are Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm with additional shows on Sunday, May 18 at 5pm and Sunday, May 25 at 7pm. Run time is 75 minutes. Tickets are $31.50 (includes fees).

is a New York City-based playwright from Georgia. From Japanese and American Southern roots, Grace has a taste for many cultures. Grace is the reigning Miss North Georgia Agricultural Fair Queen, and graduate of Upright Citizen's Brigade and The Barrow Group's respective performing programs. It was under the training of Seth Barrish (Mike Birbiglia's The Old Man and the Pool) that she developed a solo play entitled To Free a Mockingbird. She hosts the stand-up show SWEET MEAT, the storytelling podcast 'Tell Me on a Sunday' and Broadway Radio. Grace is a bi-coastal, pansexual, bipolar, multiracial canned salmon enthusiast. Learn more at https://graceaki.com.

Photo credit: Marc J Franklin

Comments

Best Lead Performer in a Musical - Live Standings Natasha Hodgson - Operation Mincemeat - 14% John Gallagher Jr. - Swept Away - 12% Darren Criss - Maybe Happy Ending - 11% Vote Now!