Gingold Theatrical Group Celebrates Valentine's Day With Brenda Braxton, Robert Cuccioli, Tyne Daly, Joel Grey, and More

Gingold Theatrical Group today announced that in honor of Valentine's Day, GTG would celebrate love in all its forms, with a virtual open mic, live online on Monday February 14th, from 6PM to 7:30PM EST. FREE! Livestream via Facebook.

Join Gingold's extended family including an all-star company featuring Brenda Braxton, Charles Busch, Robert Cuccioli, Tyne Daly, Joel Grey, Jefferson Mays, Renée Taylor, Bruce Vilanch, and more to be announced, for a virtual open mic celebration of love, whether for or against it!



Come as you are and share what you'd like: a poem, an excerpt, a monologue, a limerick, a song, or a toast dealing with any aspect or point of view about love: falling in or out of love, loving love, hating love, fear of love, questing love... We ask that you kindly keep it to under 3 minutes, so we may hear from as many guests as possible. You must register before 1pm on February 14th, and you must let us know what you plan to perform to make sure we don't have duplicates. If you just want to watch the livestream on Zoom, toast, and add good vibes to the room, that's more than welcome, too. Just a chance to raise a glass and celebrate!



"This is your official invitation to share the most confusing of all human conditions: Love. If you've ever been in love, fallen out of love, had your heart broken, avoided love, confused love with sex, or looked for love, this is for you! Register to participate or if you just like to watch, great!," said Mr. Staller. "This is a celebration! Not a fundraiser! Just a chance to raise a glass and be together!"



TO REGISTER AS A PARTICIPANT: CLICK HERE

TO VIEW FREE ON A LIVESTREAM FROM FACEBOOK (6pm ET on Valentine's Day, Monday February 14th): CLICK HERE