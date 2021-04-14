George Salazar, Amelia Workman and Alfredo Narciso Star in RADIO NOWHERE Presented by Keen Company

Keen Company Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein today announced the World Premiere of a newly commissioned audio play Radio Nowhere by playwright Kate Cortesi, beginning Friday April 23rd at 7pm EST for FREE on your favorite podcasting apps like Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, and more: search "Keen Company Hear/Now" wherever you listen!



Directed by Taylor Reynolds, Radio Nowhere will feature Alfredo Narciso, George Salazar, and Amelia Workman. Radio Nowhere will have sound design and original music by Fred Kennedy. The audio play will be stage managed by Avery Trunko and audio engineered by Garret Schultz.



"It's my honor to announce the next release in our Hear/Now Season of Audio Theater: Radio Nowhere by Kate Coresi. Kate has been a valued member of the Keen community since she wrote Citizens United for our Keen Teens program in 2019, a timely, educational and hilarious take on the landmark Supreme Court case. When we commissioned Kate we knew she would bring her signature wit to this year's season and she has delivered with a thought provoking and entertaining feast for your ears. It's been an utter joy working again with Taylor Reynolds to bring Kate's play to life, as well as her stellar team of actors (including Keen alum George Salazar) and Sound Designer Fred Kennedy. Strap on your headphones and get ready for another engrossing and surprising tale!" said Silverstein.



Radio Nowhere is an irreverent comedy about a young artist's attempt to save his strange little radio show by selling off an even stranger set of valuables. Tune in and join DJ Anonymous as his scrappy telethon turns into an exploration of grief, art, popularity, and the myth of the white male genius.

Radio Nowhere is part of Keen Company's innovative 21st Season. Hear/Now: A Season of Audio Theater is reimagining the classic radio drama with a season of five world premiere audio plays from a multifaceted group of Off-Broadway playwrights. Hear/Now debuted 1993 by finkle in the fall and continues through June 2021, featuring the world premiere of new audio plays by Pearl Cleage, James Anthony Tyler, and musical team Melissa Li and Kit Yan. Patrons can expect a season of unique pieces of audio theater - each will be intimate, engrossing, fully-produced shows that will feel just as satisfying as a great night at the theater!

All audio plays are released completely FREE for patrons on Keen Company's website as well as through popular podcast platforms. Those who chose to support Keen Company can purchase a season membership and receive early access to all episodes as well as exclusive perks. Membership options start at just $1 a month and bonus content, including talkbacks with playwrights and artists, panels with experts, behind the scenes interviews, digital programs, opening night premiere parties, and more.

Look for Hear/Now on popular podcast apps like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and TuneIn. Full transcripts will also be available for deaf and hard of hearing patrons. More information on membership packages as well as an audio season teaser are available at www.keencompany.org.

Up next will be the world premiere of Adventurephile, a newly commissioned piece of audio theater by the musical team Melissa Li and Kit Yan. More details to be announced soon! Episodes stream live on the Keen Company website, as well as our Facebook and Youtube pages.

For more information on Radio Nowhere or any of Keen's programs, visit KeenCompany.org.