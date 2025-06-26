Gabrielle Leonore Brings MY LIFE AS AN 'INSPIRATIONAL PRN' STAR* to Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning writer-performer Gabrielle Leonore is set to make her Edinburgh Fringe debut with her daring new solo show My Life as an 'Inspirational Prn' Star*, running July 31 through August 11 at Just the Tonic at The Mash House.

Fresh off her second Social Good Award win at the 2025 Tampa International Fringe, Leonore—an autistic artist known for breaking taboos—delivers an unfiltered, genre-defying comedy that challenges society’s most rigid expectations around disability, desirability, and what it means to be "inspiring."

The title references the concept of “inspirational p*rn,” a term coined to critique the way media often exploits stories of disabled people to inspire able-bodied audiences. In Leonore’s hands, it becomes the launchpad for a hilarious and deeply personal exploration of sex, drugs, ableism, and... Nazis and Elon Musk?

Leonore first gained critical attention for (Re)union, her dark comedy about a high school reunion in the wake of a school shooting. With My Life as an 'Inspirational Prn' Star*, she pushes boundaries further, combining cheeky humor, fierce vulnerability, and bold commentary on disability and identity.

My Life as an 'Inspirational Prn' Star* by Gabrielle Leonore

When: July 31 – August 11 at 8:35 PM (60 mins)

Where: Just the Snifter Room at Just the Tonic at The Mash House (Venue 288)

Tickets: Available via edfringe.com and edinburgh.justthetonic.com

