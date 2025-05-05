 tracking pixel
GRIEF CAMP World Premiere at Atlantic Theater Company Enters Final Week of Performances

The production will close on May 11.

By: May. 05, 2025
GRIEF CAMP World Premiere at Atlantic Theater Company Enters Final Week of Performances Image
Atlantic Theater Company’s world premiere of Grief Camp, written by Eliya Smith and directed by Tony Award nominee Les Waters is now in its final week of performances. The production must close as scheduled on Sunday, May 11.
 
The cast of Grief Camp features Arjun Athalye (Disney’s “Goosebumps”), Grace Brennan (Hulu’s “Phony”), Maaike Laanstra-Corn (Homofermenters), Jack DiFalco (The Ferryman), Dominic Gross (Off-Broadway debut), Alden Harris-McCoy (Dear Evan Hansen), Renée-Nicole Powell (Off-Broadway debut), Lark White (Covenant at Roundabout Theatre Company), and Danny Wolohan (The Welkin).
 
It’s summer in Hurt, Virginia, where a lone cabin fills each year with campers. There's homecooked breakfast and an army of box fans and lots of shifting in the dark. Welcome to Grief Camp: a study of loss and adolescence.
 

Grief Camp features sets by Louisa Thompson, costumes by Oana Botez, lights by Isabella Byrd, sound by Bray Poor, special effects by Jeremy Chernick and casting by Taylor Williams, CSA. Becky Fleming will serve as the Production Stage Manager. 

Photo credit: Ahron R. Foster


