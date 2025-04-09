GRANNY JACKSON'S DEAD is Coming to Off-Broadway's Origin 1st Irish Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Granny Jackson's Dead... but her story isn't. Philadelphia theater companies Tiny Dynamite and Inis Nua Theatre Company have partnered with the wildly inventive UK-based Big Telly Theatre Company to bring the North American premiere of Granny Jackson's Dead to off-Broadway's American Irish Historical Society after a limited engagement in Collingswood, New Jersey. The engagement will run April 24-26 as part of the Origin 1st Irish Festival.

ABOUT THE EXPERIENCE:

Granny Jackson's family would like to invite all those who knew her to pay their respects and give her a good send off. She will be dearly missed by her devoted, adoring, clever, beautiful, hardworking, long-suffering, generous-to-a-fault daughter Susan... and by the rest of the family, whatever. For anyone who would like to connect with her, she will also be streamed across several platforms and mixed realities. Audiences will celebrate Granny's life, be immersed in family drama and gossip, and might even be roped into making the tea or doing the washing up. There will be singing, there will be drama, there will be craic.

This immersive performance features three Belfast-based performers alongside American actors, including Shelley Atkinson, Taylor Congdon, Gavin Peden, Michael Stahler, Emily Tracey, Satchel Williams, and Meghan Winch.

The first week of performances will take place in a private residence in Collingswood, NJ. The second week of performances will take place as part of the Origin 1st Irish Festival Off-Broadway in NYC.

All tickets are $35. Tickets for the Collingwood engagement can be purchased here. Tickets for the New York engagement can be purchased here. Some dates already sold out.

