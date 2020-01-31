GOOD MORNING NEW YORK is Extending 'Free Headshot Day' Promotion Tonight

Good Morning New York is extending its "free headshot day" promotion Friday night (January 31st).

"We had a great turn out the first time so are doing it again," producer Jacklyn Thrapp says.

Everyone who buys a ticket to the evening performance will get a complimentary headshot by NYC photographer Sasha Kay before the show begins. This is PERFECT for actors or business professionals.

Pictures will be taken inside with a backdrop between 6:00 p.m. - 6:50 p.m. ahead of the performance. It will be posted on GoodMorningNewYorkMusical.com within 48 hours.

Good Morning New York is a new musical comedy inspired by real NYC journalists and stories.

Good Morning New York: A New Musical is at The Players Theatre Mainstage (115 Macdougal St, New York, NY 10012) until February 9, 2020. Tickets range from $42 - $62. Ticket information can be found at GoodMorningNewYorkMusical.com.

