Full Cast and Creative Team Set for THE MAENADS at The Tank

The Tank has revealed the full cast and creative team for The Maenads by Stephen Foglia and directed by Phillip Christian Smith. The Maenads will run September 18 through October 12, 2025 at The Tank’s 98 Seat Theater.

The cast of The Maenads will include Thaddeus Daniels (Brothers From the Bottom), DJ Davis (Stupid f-ing Bird), Charles Manning (Not About Me), Keith Michael Pinault* (All's Well That Ends Well), and Alex Stene* (It’s a Wonderful Life). Ethaniel Curcio (Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead) will serve as the Understudy.

The Maenads will feature Scenic Design by Dedalus Wainwright (Alcina), Costume Design by KT Farmer (The Inspector), Lighting Design by Annie Garrett-Larsen (Queen), Projection Design by John Horzen and Christian Killada (Escaped Alone), and Sound Design by Eamon Goodman (The Whitney Album). Jared Six will serve as the Production Stage Manager, Mariela Andrade-Ángel will serve as the Assistant Stage Manager, Matthew Mastromatteo will serve as the Intimacy Director, and Alix Sobler will serve as the Dramaturg. Fernando Oramas is the Assistant Director and Monika Orzelowski is the Marketing and Social Media Associate.

The Maenads is produced by The Tank (Meghan Finn, Artistic Director; Johnny G. Lloyd, Director of Artistic Development), and Harborcoat Productions (Stephen Chu, Stephen Foglia, Charles Manning, Scott Saldaña).

The Maenads is a fast-paced, comedic thriller about five men who climb a mountain to cosplay as maenads — female followers of Dionysus — and free themselves from the prison of modern masculinity. But even a playful invocation of the God of Chaos has its consequences as the men soon find themselves stranded without food, water, or cell signals, drunk and tripping balls in an increasingly hostile environment.

Desperate to survive but equally desperate not to leave the mountain unchanged, the men are forced to confront the lies and fears that drove them to this performance of ecstatic femininity in the first place.

The performance schedule for The Maenads is as follows: Thursdays-Saturdays at 7pm; Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions: there will be no performances on Sunday September 21 and Thursday October 2. Additional performances will be held on Monday October 6 at 7pm and Wednesday October 8 at 7pm. An asterisk denotes the actor is a member of Actors’ Equity Association.