Full Cast Set for BUS STOP at Classic Stage Company

Previews will begin on May 8, 2025.
Classic Stage Company, National Asian American Theatre Company, and Transport Group revealed the cast and dates for their co-production of William Inge’s Bus Stop, directed by Jack Cummings III. Previews will begin on May 8, 2025, with an opening night set for May 18, for a limited run through June 8, 2025 at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater.
The cast for Bus Stop will include Delphi Borich (Into the Woods) as “Elma,” Rajesh Bose (Life of Pi) as “Dr. Lyman,” Cindy Cheung (The Antiquities) as “Grace,” David Lee Huynh (TG & NAATCO’s The Trial of the Catonsville Nine) as “Will,” Dorcas Leung (CSC’s Snow in Midsummer) as “Cherie,” Michael Hsu Rosen (“The Sex Lives of College Girls”) as “Bo,” David Shih (Gnit) as “Carl,” and Moses Villarama (Cambodian Rock Band) as “Virgil.”
Bus Stop will feature Scenic Design by Peiyi Wong, Costume Design by Mariko Ohigashi, and Lighting Design by R. Lee Kennedy. Kevin Zhu is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by tbd casting co.
On a snowy night in Kansas, a diner can be an oasis, a prison, a place to hide, or a place to discover yourself. When a bus is forced to take shelter from stormy weather outside, a mismatched group of dreamers and cowboys, waitresses and outcasts find unexpected warmth in one another. In William Inge’s 1955 classic, this great playwright of the Midwest gives voice to memorable characters who’ll linger like the perfect cup of diner coffee. This production of Bus Stop will be the first to feature an all-Asian American cast taking on this quintessential play of the Midwest.
The performance schedule for Bus Stop is as follows: Tuesdays – Saturdays at 7pm; Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. Exceptions: There will not be a matinee performance on Saturday, May 10 or Sunday, May 25. Student matinees will be held on Thursday, May 22 and Wednesday, May 28 at 11am. Audiences attending Bus Stop on Saturday, June 7 at 2pm will be required to wear a mask.