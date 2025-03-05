Full Cast & Creative Team Set for WHO IS JIMMY PANTS? at The York Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The York Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for the second production of its Spring 2025 “New2NY” series – Who is Jimmy Pants?, with music and lyrics by Joseph Church, and book and lyrics by Jeff Bienstock.

A zany, loving satire of bio-jukebox musicals, Who is Jimmy Pants? is both a comical nod to the current epidemic of jukebox shows and an homage to the entertainment value and joy that they bring to audiences. Clever choreography and lively original songs spanning the 60s to the 2000s add to the hilarity. Its Spinal Tap meets The Drowsy Chaperone, with a rocking musical score!

Who is Jimmy Pants? will be directed and choreographed by Stephen Nachamie, with music direction by Benjamin Weiss. The production is executive produced by Kierstead Productions, Inc./Jim Kierstead.

The cast of Who is Jimmy Pants? is Steven Booth (Days of Wine and Roses), Jim Conroy (“The Cupcake Show”), Avery Elledge, David Garrison (A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine), Aaron Harrington (Little Shop of Horrors), Michael Notardonato (Romeo and Bernadette), Charlotte Belle Odusanya, Kirsten Scott (Suffs) and John Wascavage (Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song). Casting for this New2NY production is by Michael Cassara Casting, CSA; the original Casting Director was Stephen DeAngelis. The Associate Director is Tuan Malinowski. Nicole Caroselli is Production Stage Manager and is Meg Meschino Assistant Stage Manager.

Performances begin Saturday afternoon, March 22, 2025 and continue for 11 performances through March 30, 2025.

