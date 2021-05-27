Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Full Cast Announced For Classical Theatre Of Harlem's SEIZE THE KING

Performances run July 6th until July 29th, Tuesday through Sunday at 8:30 pm.

May. 27, 2021  

The cast is set for the outdoor premiere of Seize The King, which will begin previews uptown at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater on July 6th ahead of a July 9th official opening.

Broadway's Carson Elrod and AUDELCO nominee RJ Foster will join Ro Boddie, Andrea Patterson, & Alisha Espinosa in the company. Foster and Patterson are returning to CTH after previously having starred in the company's New York Times Critic's Pick production of The Bacchae.

Carl Cofield is directing Will Power's Seize The King, an explosive and timely modern reinterpretation of Shakespeare's Richard III. With his country's throne empty, Richard knocks down threats to his ascension, fueling his insatiable ambition and paranoia.

Performances run July 6th until July 29th, Tuesday through Sunday at 8:30 pm. Attendance is free; tickets are required. You will be able to RSVP in the coming weeks at https://cthnyc.org/seize-the-king.

Health and safety measures will be in place for the duration of the production, which will be one of the first to reopen New York's live theatre scene since lockdowns began in early 2020.


