Frog & Peach Theatre Company to Host 2025 Tinkerbell Live at Dyckman Farmhouse Museum

Frog & Peach Theatre Company's 2025 edition of Tinkerbell Live will be coming to Dyckman Farmhouse Museum on Saturday, August 9 at 1pm. This exciting performance promises to engage audiences of all ages with its unique blend of interactive games, catchy songs, and vibrant storytelling. Since its inception in 2009, Tinkerbell Theatre has been dedicated to bringing high-quality family theatre to New Yorkers, making it a cherished experience for families across the city.



The 2025 edition of Tinkerbell Live will feature a talented cast including Anuj Parikh, DazMann Still, Jaixa Irizarry, Kezia Tyson, Lenny Ciotti, and Steven Ungar, alongside the remarkable Jonathan Reed Wexler as The Evil Queen. The performance will also showcase an understudy, Meli Ezcurra, stepping in for Erica Cafarelli as Snow White. The production was written and directed by Lynnea Benson, with music and lyrics by Ted Zurkowski, and production assistance from Abril Soler Rocha and Marlena Pimienta.



Dyckman Farmhouse Museum, a historic NYC landmark built in 1790, serves as the perfect venue for this enchanting event. The museum features a beautiful porch and garden, providing an ideal backdrop for the lively performance. This unique setting enhances the experience for attendees, allowing them to immerse themselves in a whimsical Fairlyland while enjoying the picturesque surroundings of the farmhouse.



Attendees can look forward to a captivating performance that engages both children and adults alike. With its interactive elements and engaging storytelling, Tinkerbell Live is designed to captivate audiences and create lasting memories. This event not only promises fun and excitement but also encourages family bonding through the magic of theatre.



Limited seating will be available for this special event, and securing complimentary seats in advance is highly recommended to guarantee attendance.

